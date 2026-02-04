US-born woman opens up about cultural shock after moving to India: 'I’m still adjusting'

She noted that some relatives, particularly “aunties”, asked unusual questions but clarified that it came from a place of concern rather than judgment. Frequent invitations and check-ins helped them feel included, she added.

Over time, however, her perception began to shift, she said. “After some time (not immediately), it started feeling different. Like… weirdly familiar, I don’t know how to explain it. Me and my sister (16F) felt genuinely welcomed here,” she said, adding that relatives were “way warmer” than expected and treated them like family despite limited prior interaction.

In a post titled “Moving to India wasn’t what I expected,” the user admitted she “literally cried” when her mother first told her about the relocation. Having never visited India before and hearing mostly negative things, she said she was scared and initially refused the move. “The first few days were super awkward. I felt out of place, didn’t really know how to act and kept thinking I’d never get used to it,” she wrote.

A 22-year-old woman who recently moved from the United States to India has sparked a discussion online after sharing how the transition turned out to be far different from what she had feared.

The woman further emphasised that her post was not meant to suggest India is perfect. “Culture shock is real and I’m not pretending everything is perfect. India isn't that perfect I’m still adjusting and there have been moments where I felt overwhelmed and out of my comfort zone,” she wrote. Still, she described her experience as “nothing like what I expected.”

While her younger sister is still adjusting to the change, the user said seeing their mother happy “after such a long time” made the move feel worthwhile.

“But I genuinely don’t understand why people hate on India so much without ever being here,” she added, noting that her reflections were largely about the warmth of her family.

Social media reactions The post prompted mixed reactions, with many users sharing similar experiences of adapting to life in India.

“I was born & raised in the US too, went to India to study MBBS & ended up falling in love with the country & making lifelong friends. Like you said it was quite the culture shock but you’d be surprised how much you like something once you open yourself up to new experiences. I was in South India, but I imagine it’s similar, most people were warm & welcoming, especially in the villages when we’d work in primary health centers. Hope you enjoy your time in India!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Quite surprised to know you’ve matched with the vibe here. Shows how mature you are! As you explore more, you’ll eventually develop a love and hate relationship with the country. It's only natural to hate something you love,”

However, not everyone agreed. One user said, “I lived my whole life overseas and now I’m forced to live in India. Everything sucks, everything is a scam, and you can’t trust anyone. And it's harder to find a competent person than an honest person. I can't wait to leave.”

Offering a more nuanced perspective, another added, “Expectations are the enemy of happiness as the saying goes. You are surprised and happy because you came with low expectations. india is not great but india is not as bad as made out online. And your experience really really depends on where you live, your lifestyle, your socio-economic status.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)