Gorakhpur Univ convocation: Governor urges introspection as girls continue to outperform boys

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in higher education reflected their dedication, discipline and determination, while urging parents and educational institutions to introspect on why boys were falling behind. Governor Anandiben Patel at the 45th Convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University on Thursday. (HT)

Addressing the 45th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University after honouring meritorious students with gold medals, the governor noted that girls had been securing a larger share of top academic honours and gold medals across universities.

“Why are daughters moving ahead while sons are falling behind? Every family and educational institution must think seriously about this,” she said.

Congratulating the medal winners and graduating students, Patel said their achievements brought pride not only to their families but also to the university, society and the nation.

Patel said girls today were more focused on their education and future, adding that their success should motivate boys to work harder rather than lead to unhealthy competition.

Emphasising the importance of holistic education, she said universities should not merely produce degree holders but also responsible citizens with strong moral values, social responsibility and a commitment to nation-building. She encouraged students to combine academic excellence with discipline, character and a sense of public service.

The governor highlighted the crucial role of young people, particularly women, in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and urged graduates to use their knowledge and skills for the country’s progress.

Patel also expressed concern over drug abuse among students, warning that narcotics could even be smuggled into hostels through tiffin boxes if adequate monitoring was not ensured.

“Drugs can even be brought into hostels through tiffin boxes. Universities should start mess facilities in hostels and remain vigilant to ensure campuses stay free from drug abuse,” she said.

She urged universities to launch sustained awareness campaigns against substance abuse and encourage students to adopt healthy and disciplined lifestyles. Educational institutions, she added, must give equal importance to character-building, moral values and social responsibility alongside academic excellence.

Girls secure 68% of gold medals

Female students dominated the convocation, winning 58 of the 85 gold medals (68.2%), while male students secured 27. The figures reflected the continuing trend of women outperforming men in academic honours at the university.

Vice-chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon congratulated the graduating students and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing quality education, promoting research and preparing students to meet global challenges.