‘This made me cry’: Foreigner moved to tears in India after stranger buys her water

A foreign traveller’s heartfelt experience in India has struck an emotional chord online after she shared a video describing how strangers’ kindness left her deeply moved. The clip, posted on Instagram by a woman named Alicia, shows her walking while visibly emotional as she reflects on her journey through the country. A foreigner shared an emotional video describing how a stranger bought her water. (Instagram/runtheworldwithalicia)

In the video, Alicia recounts how people had warned her to be careful while travelling in India, but her experience turned out to be entirely different. She says, "Be careful when you travel India, this is what they told me. Be careful of what? Of not falling even more in love with these people, to not be even not be more moved by these people. I don't know, everyone is helping me here, everyone. It's like, it is so beautiful."

She goes on to describe a moment that particularly touched her. "And also right now, there was like a guy who was really poor-looking and he just like went to a place and bought a water bottle and gave it to me. I was just like, it's okay. And he was just like really wanting that I take it. And he said something with Mumbai, Mumbai, but I don't, I don't understand. I tried to communicate with him, but this country is so beautiful."

The traveller also reflected on how real world experiences differ from headlines, saying in the video, "if you want to see how horrible the world is, look at the news, and if you want to see how beautiful it is, then go traveling. Go out there, because people are so incredible."

Journey from Mumbai to Goa In the caption accompanying the video, Alicia elaborated on her experience and explained why the encounter left her emotional. She wrote, "This made me cry. People help you and share everything with you. It is incredible how even the poorest have compassion and love. He might not have enough money to even eat well but he felt I need water and gave it to me."

She added, “I truely love India and the people here. And running from Mumbai to Goa through all these villages made it even stronger. I’m so moved. I just wanna make this wold great for everyone… and that I can’t makes me feel heavy sometimes. But I will try to go little things like this run for women empowerment.”

