NRI pays ₹1.5 lakh for 90-minute ER visit in America: ‘Insane healthcare cost in USA’
The NRI’s video about the healthcare cost in America has prompted a series of responses online.
While the US offers high wages and "easier" living in some respects, the cost of an emergency can be eye-watering. Indian expat Parth Vijayvergiya learned this firsthand after an ice-skating mishap landed him in the ER. His viral breakdown of the $1,800 out-of-pocket expense for a short visit has resonated with thousands, sparking conversations about the "double-edged sword" of high-income Western jobs and the private spending required to maintain a basic standard of safety.
“Healthcare cost in US real-life incident,” wrote Parth Vijayvergiya. In a video, he says, “Many say that America is expensive, I stay here and I will give you an example to explain how it is expensive.”
He then shares how he had to visit the ER after getting hurt while ice skating. He explains that instead of calling an ambulance, despite being in pain, he decided to visit the ER in his car because of the high cost associated with the service.
He recalls that he spent 1.5 hours in the ER and got treated. Almost three weeks later, he received a bill from his insurance provider that he would have to pay around $1,800 (around ₹1.5 lakh) to the hospital. This out-of-pocket expense was on top of nearly $4,000 (around ₹3.6 lakh) that the insurance already paid for his treatment.
“That’s why America is so expensive, that’s why salaries are high in here,” says Vijayvergiya and concludes the video.
Social media reacts:
An individual commented, “Hope you can understand how we work here and how efficient Indian doctors are. Be it the availability or the effectiveness.” Another added, “Do share more videos like such incidents so people can understand the ground reality.”
A third expressed, “Salaries are high, expenses are high.” A fourth wrote, “USA jobs pay great, right until life sends the invoice.”
The NRI life:
In a conversation with content creator Umang Chaudhary, Parth Vijayvergiya shared that he originally hails from Jaipur but is now staying in Arizona. Talking about the reality of the US, he advised people to relocate only if they have a “solid financial background”.
A civil engineer and a digital content creator, he pursued a master's in construction management. Now he earns in the lower six figures. He revealed that he moved to the US because “life is easier”, despite having a high cost of living. Vijayvergiya, however, shared that he does miss his family back in India.
