NRI pays ₹1.5 lakh for 90-minute ER visit in America: ‘Insane healthcare cost in USA’

While the US offers high wages and "easier" living in some respects, the cost of an emergency can be eye-watering. Indian expat Parth Vijayvergiya learned this firsthand after an ice-skating mishap landed him in the ER. His viral breakdown of the $1,800 out-of-pocket expense for a short visit has resonated with thousands, sparking conversations about the "double-edged sword" of high-income Western jobs and the private spending required to maintain a basic standard of safety. The NRI shared that he visited the hospital after he had an accident while ice skating. (Instagram/@parthvijayvergiya)

“Healthcare cost in US real-life incident,” wrote Parth Vijayvergiya. In a video, he says, “Many say that America is expensive, I stay here and I will give you an example to explain how it is expensive.”

Also Read: NRI opens up about why moving back to India feels harder than moving to the US: 'It's complicated' He then shares how he had to visit the ER after getting hurt while ice skating. He explains that instead of calling an ambulance, despite being in pain, he decided to visit the ER in his car because of the high cost associated with the service.

He recalls that he spent 1.5 hours in the ER and got treated. Almost three weeks later, he received a bill from his insurance provider that he would have to pay around $1,800 (around ₹1.5 lakh) to the hospital. This out-of-pocket expense was on top of nearly $4,000 (around ₹3.6 lakh) that the insurance already paid for his treatment.

“That’s why America is so expensive, that’s why salaries are high in here,” says Vijayvergiya and concludes the video.