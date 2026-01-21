NRI opens up about why moving back to India feels harder than moving to the US: 'It's complicated'

An NRI has sparked discussion online after opening up about how returning to India feels harder than moving to the US. The NRI explained that the move to the US happened easily through an internal company transfer. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The Reddit post struck a chord online, as it highlighted how responsibilities such as family, children, finances, and long-term planning can make returning home much more complicated than moving abroad.

Challenges of moving back home: At the time of the transfer, the couple was young, did not own a home, and had very few assets, which made the shift simpler.

“Company took care of everything. Additionally, the excitement to work in a foreign country made it so much better. Even though the US was not our home country, it still seemed easier to move to the US,” the post adds.

Now, planning a return to India feels far more complex. According to the NRI, decisions around their child’s education require attention, and even an internal transfer back to India is no longer straightforward.

“I can only hope my bosses will agree to me moving to the India offices. It's damn complicated,” the post adds.

The post also highlights practical challenges, including selling a home, closing financial accounts, and managing vehicles in the US.

“Even though we are from India, since our families live in small towns, setting everything up in India is even harder. Sure, we have some dollars now to throw around, but still it feels like something too hard to go through,” the post adds.