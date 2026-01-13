Indian teacher in Japan highlights paid overtime work culture: 'Even 30 minutes of extra work is paid'

Japan is known for its discipline, efficiency, and strict work rules, and a recent Instagram video by an Indian teacher working there has brought these values into focus. The teacher, identified as Pragati (@lucknowiinjapan), has been working in Japan for the past seven months. (@lucknowiinjapan/Instagram)

The video, shared from her everyday school life, explains how Japanese workplaces follow clear labour laws that protect employees.

The teacher, identified as Pragati (@lucknowiinjapan), has been working in Japan for the past seven months.

Also Read: Vietnamese waiter wins hearts with his love for Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor reacts: 'Anandi will be Anandit' Paid overtime: Pragati in the video shared that even half an hour of extra work is officially paid. She said this rule applies strictly and is followed without exception.

According to her, Japanese schools also have firm limits on working days. Teachers are not allowed to work more than five consecutive days, which helps maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Pragati also highlighted the culture of respect in Japanese workplaces. If teachers choose to do extra work, colleagues are always thankful and appreciative.

“Even if you're getting paid extra, colleagues will always thank you for doing their work,” she adds.

