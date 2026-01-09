Mumbai man bashes Gen Z for mocking parents’ old-school investments: 'Areey sharam karo'

Generations often clash over money and investment practices, but a recent post on X has sparked fresh debate about how old-school financial choices shaped children’s futures in India. Anupam Gupta, author and podcast host, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). (Pexels/Representational Image)

From buying homes the hard way to investing in gold and LIC policies, past generations prioritised security over trends.

Anupam Gupta, author and podcast host, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the stark contrast between the old and new ways of thinking about money.

Also Read: 3 LPA to ₹ 9 crore net worth: 'Average IT guy' shares his investing journey How Gen Z sees old investments: Gupta points out that parents of previous generations often avoided risky investments like the stock market, simply because they didn’t understand them.

Instead, they relied on tried-and-tested methods such as buying property, gold, and life insurance. These decisions, made in a challenging economic environment, allowed their children to grow up with stability and opportunities that were previously unimaginable.

“Look what it got them. Their kids got a home. That's the best security in a poor country. No home loan. They got the LIC policy. They got gold,” the post adds.

The post also draws attention to today’s Gen Z, who often view these investments as outdated.

In a world of apps, index funds, and quick trades, younger generations sometimes dismiss traditional financial choices as “boring” or “old-fashioned.”

According to Anupam Gupta, Gen Z enjoys the comforts built by their parents in MNCs and 4BHKs, yet they often criticise old-school investments like LIC and gold, seeing apps and index funds as the “smart” choice.

“Sharam karo. Your grandparents and your parents saw what the real India was. Have some respect,” the post adds.