3 LPA to ₹9 crore net worth: 'Average IT guy' shares his investing journey

An IT professional has claimed, in a Reddit post, how he turned a modest salary into a liquid net worth of ₹9 crore over 20 years, all through disciplined investing in equities. The 47-year-old man, who works in India’s IT industry, started investing early in his career. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“Million with a modest IT salary. Sharing my personal finance journey,” the caption of the post reads. The 47-year-old man described himself as an “average guy working in IT industry”.

The techie said he started investing early in his career.

Also Read: Bengaluru man sells dosa batter before full-time job to educate daughter: ‘Quiet legend’ Long-term investing pays off: In 2005, he earned a salary of around ₹3 lakh per annum ( ₹3 LPA) and had no investments. By 2010, with a salary of ₹10 lakh, his portfolio grew to roughly ₹10 lakh.

Fast forward to 2016, and his earnings were ₹25 lakh, with a portfolio of ₹1 crore.

By 2020, his portfolio reached ₹2 crore on a salary of ₹35 lakh. Today, his net worth stands at ₹9 crore with a salary of ₹65 lakh.

“The magic happens after 10-15 years. I still hold many shares for a decade,” the post adds.

Currently, the man’s portfolio includes ₹8 crore in Indian stocks and equities, ₹1 crore in mutual funds, and a self-occupied flat.

Interestingly, he never relied on ESOPs, inheritance, foreign earnings, or real estate investments beyond his home.

As a single earner supporting a family of five, he maintained a modest lifestyle and never invested in fixed deposits.