      3 LPA to ₹9 crore net worth: 'Average IT guy' shares his investing journey

      An IT professional shared his 20-year journey of turning 3 LPA into a 9 crore net worth through disciplined investing.

      Published on: Jan 08, 2026 1:52 PM IST
      By Sakshi Sah
      An IT professional has claimed, in a Reddit post, how he turned a modest salary into a liquid net worth of 9 crore over 20 years, all through disciplined investing in equities.

      The 47-year-old man, who works in India’s IT industry, started investing early in his career. (Pexels/Representational Image)
      The 47-year-old man, who works in India’s IT industry, started investing early in his career. (Pexels/Representational Image)

      “Million with a modest IT salary. Sharing my personal finance journey,” the caption of the post reads. The 47-year-old man described himself as an “average guy working in IT industry”.

      The techie said he started investing early in his career.

      Long-term investing pays off:

      In 2005, he earned a salary of around 3 lakh per annum ( 3 LPA) and had no investments. By 2010, with a salary of 10 lakh, his portfolio grew to roughly 10 lakh.

      Fast forward to 2016, and his earnings were 25 lakh, with a portfolio of 1 crore.

      By 2020, his portfolio reached 2 crore on a salary of 35 lakh. Today, his net worth stands at 9 crore with a salary of 65 lakh.

      “The magic happens after 10-15 years. I still hold many shares for a decade,” the post adds.

      Currently, the man’s portfolio includes 8 crore in Indian stocks and equities, 1 crore in mutual funds, and a self-occupied flat.

      Interestingly, he never relied on ESOPs, inheritance, foreign earnings, or real estate investments beyond his home.

      As a single earner supporting a family of five, he maintained a modest lifestyle and never invested in fixed deposits.

      Check out the post here:

      Screengrab of the Reddit post. (Reddit)
      Screengrab of the Reddit post. (Reddit)

      Reddit reacts:

      The post quickly drew attention, with users praising the man’s discipline and patience.

      One of the users commented, “I know you are being modest, but 3 lakhs in 2005 was really good.”

      A second user commented, “Well done indeed! The power of saving/investing/compounding!”

      “I can see a dedicated, hardworking manager in you. Also, a consistent investor. You're the best example of ordinary with consistency,” another user commented.

      (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

