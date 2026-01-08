3 LPA to ₹9 crore net worth: 'Average IT guy' shares his investing journey
An IT professional shared his 20-year journey of turning 3 LPA into a 9 crore net worth through disciplined investing.
An IT professional has claimed, in a Reddit post, how he turned a modest salary into a liquid net worth of ₹9 crore over 20 years, all through disciplined investing in equities.
“Million with a modest IT salary. Sharing my personal finance journey,” the caption of the post reads. The 47-year-old man described himself as an “average guy working in IT industry”.
The techie said he started investing early in his career.
Long-term investing pays off:
In 2005, he earned a salary of around ₹3 lakh per annum ( ₹3 LPA) and had no investments. By 2010, with a salary of ₹10 lakh, his portfolio grew to roughly ₹10 lakh.
Fast forward to 2016, and his earnings were ₹25 lakh, with a portfolio of ₹1 crore.
By 2020, his portfolio reached ₹2 crore on a salary of ₹35 lakh. Today, his net worth stands at ₹9 crore with a salary of ₹65 lakh.
“The magic happens after 10-15 years. I still hold many shares for a decade,” the post adds.
Currently, the man’s portfolio includes ₹8 crore in Indian stocks and equities, ₹1 crore in mutual funds, and a self-occupied flat.
Interestingly, he never relied on ESOPs, inheritance, foreign earnings, or real estate investments beyond his home.
As a single earner supporting a family of five, he maintained a modest lifestyle and never invested in fixed deposits.
Reddit reacts:
The post quickly drew attention, with users praising the man’s discipline and patience.
One of the users commented, “I know you are being modest, but 3 lakhs in 2005 was really good.”
A second user commented, “Well done indeed! The power of saving/investing/compounding!”
“I can see a dedicated, hardworking manager in you. Also, a consistent investor. You're the best example of ordinary with consistency,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)