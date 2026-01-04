Microsoft employee reveals year-end gift from company in viral video. Watch

Microsoft employees received an unexpected treat this year as the company’s end-of-year celebrations kicked off in style. The unboxing video was shared on Instagram by a Microsoft employee.(@anujaa.a/Instagram)

One video showing the surprise has been making rounds online, capturing the excitement of an employee unboxing a gift that looked ordinary at first glance but held a twist.

The video, shared on Instagram by Anuja, begins with her walking out of the office, carrying a gift box, and saying, “Microsoft’s end-of-year spirit this year is on another level.”

Microsoft’s thoughtful year-end gift:

Anuja revealed that this gift was just one of many surprises lined up for employees.

As soon as she opens the box, her eyes find a sleek trolley bag tucked neatly inside.

“This might feel like a normal trolley bag, but wait until you see it properly,” she adds while opening the bag.

What makes the trolley bag stand out is the subtle engraving of Microsoft’s logo and name. But the design is not just about looks; the bag includes a separate laptop compartment at the front.

Instagram users quickly reacted to the post, calling the gift “smart” and “thoughtful,” praising Microsoft for the creativity. However, some employees chimed in saying they had not received the trolley bag yet.

One of the users commented, “Other teams are not getting this. And we’re getting rants from our friends cause of your reel.”

A second user commented, “Huh, is it team-specific? Because I didn't get any.”

“Once we got a similar trolley bag, after a few days, they announced layoffs,” another user commented.