‘Working twice as hard’: Man shares story of college student working at petrol pump to fund studies
A college student working part-time at a petrol pump to fund her education has inspired social media.
A routine stop at a petrol pump turned into a moment of reflection for one man after he met a college student balancing her studies with a part-time job. Her determination to fund her own education left him deeply moved and prompted him to share the encounter on social media.
The post was shared on X by user Vineeth K. In the caption, he wrote, "Dude... this is what inspiration looks like. You don't have to search for it. It's literally everywhere."
He went on to explain that he had stopped at a Shell petrol pump around 9 pm after spending 45 minutes covering just 4 km in heavy traffic. While the young woman filling petrol spoke to him in Hindi, he became curious about where she was from. She told him she belonged to Raigad and had moved there to study.
The conversation soon revealed the reason she was working at the petrol pump.
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According to Vineeth, the student attends college during the day and works at the petrol pump until around 10 pm. On weekends, she takes up double shifts, working both mornings and evenings, to help pay her college fees.
Reflecting on the encounter, he wrote, "I was honestly shocked. But more than anything, I was inspired. Sometimes, you complain about traffic, prices, work or a bad day, and then you meet someone who is quietly working twice as hard just to build a better life."
He added that he also asked if she needed any help with her education because "sometimes, inspiration doesn't just make you feel something. It makes you want to do something."
Take a look at the X post below:
How did social media react?
One person wrote, "Sometimes I feel a deep sense of regret when I read stories like this. My parents invested their hard earned money in my education, yet I still feel I haven't made them proud or even myself. But maybe this feeling is a reminder that I still have time to become the person they believed I could be."
Another commented, "We really need to normalise student jobs. Hopefully, we will have on campus student jobs too in the coming years."
Sharing a similar experience, one user wrote, "We have a petrol pump. A boy comes every year to work for two months during his college holidays to help pay for his education. This year, he even brought a friend along. They are our most sincere workers."
Another user asked, "Beautiful story, Vineeth bhai. You didn't say whether she needed help or not. I'd be happy to contribute if she does."
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Wishing the student success, one commenter wrote, "Best wishes to her. I hope she achieves everything she is dreaming of after completing her degree."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More