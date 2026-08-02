'You will go bankrupt': Swiggy customer gets 8 samosas worth ₹180 for ₹104, discount prompts jokes

According to the bill, the item total for eight big aloo samosas was ₹180. However, after discounts were applied, the final amount came to just ₹104, leaving the customer impressed by the deal.

In the caption, she wrote, "Dear @Swiggy, I ordered eight big samosas online because it was raining. It cost me only ₹104. If you continue giving discounts like this, you will go bankrupt very soon."

The post was shared on X by Nalini Unagar, who uploaded a screenshot of her Swiggy bill along with a photo of the samosas she received.

The post soon drew plenty of reactions, with users sharing everything from funny theories to practical explanations about how discounts on food delivery apps actually work.

A Swiggy customer was pleasantly surprised after ordering eight samosas during the rain and paying much less than expected. The unusually low bill prompted a humorous post on X, where she joked that the food delivery platform might go bankrupt if it kept offering such generous discounts.

Internet reacts The comments section was filled with jokes, observations and explanations.

One user joked, "The samosas were five days old. That's why there was such a discount. Better to sell them than let them go to waste."

Another sarcastically wrote, "It's better that you pay back that ₹100 discount if you are so concerned about Swiggy's finances."

Several users explained that discounts on food delivery platforms are not always borne by the app itself. One comment read, "The app prices are usually higher than restaurant menu prices. So don't worry, they won't be doing business at a loss."

Another added, "This discount is given by the restaurant, not Swiggy. They still charge their commission."

Some users felt the discussion should also include the people behind the service. One person commented, "So thoughtful about Swiggy. I hope you had the same thoughtfulness for the person who brought you hot and fresh samosas and tipped them ₹50, or at least ₹20."

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Others argued that buying directly from a local shop would have been cheaper. "Go to the store and buy them. You'll get them for ₹40 to ₹50," one user wrote, while another claimed, "Those should not cost more than ₹7 or ₹8 per samosa."

Ending the discussion on a light-hearted note, one user summed up the mood by writing, "No worries about the deep discounts. Your samosas are tempting me."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)