Bengaluru restaurants threaten Swiggy boycott from Aug 15 over commissions

Restaurant associations in Bengaluru have threatened to stop accepting orders through Swiggy from August 15 unless the food delivery company agrees to renegotiate commission structures, discounts and other commercial practices that owners say have sharply reduced their margins, officials said on Wednesday, adding that Zomato could also face a boycott if similar concerns remain unresolved. A food delivery worker for Swiggy, in Bengaluru (AFP)

The warning comes from the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, the Bangalore Hotel Association, the Karnataka Hotel Association and the National Restaurant and Bar Association, which say they are seeking a more transparent commercial relationship rather than an end to online food delivery partnerships.

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Talks with Swiggy, Zomato to decide boycott The associations are scheduled to meet Swiggy next Monday, while discussions with Zomato are expected later this week or next week. They said a final decision on the boycott would depend on the outcome of those meetings.

S Subramanya Holla, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, said commissions, which can reach about 28%, have become a major concern, forcing many restaurants to increase menu prices to offset deductions. “Most restaurants are marking up by almost 40%,” Holla said.

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