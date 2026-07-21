Swiggy-Zomato deliveries ‘for anyone who needs’, medicine stalls at Jantar Mantar as CJP support swells after crackdown

The Cockroach Janta Party, over the last one month, has seen the support of hundreds of protesters, leaders, actors coming together to fight for the same cause, which is, the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following irregularities in the NEET exam. However, 31st day onwards, the protest site is witnessing a new form of support — deliveries of food orders made by people even in different cities, for those who are still at the dharna. Visuals show piles of food packets and orders at the Jantar Mantar, being sent by people from across the country. (Jignasa Sinha/HT) Visuals, now viral on social media, show piles of food packets and orders at the Jantar Mantar, being sent by people from across the country. Videos show delivery partners arriving at the protest site with orders which are already paid for. Also Read: Lathi charge, internet cut: How CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March brought Delhi to a standstill

Mumbai man sends food A Zomato delivery partner arrived at the protest site on Monday night, hours after a police crackdown on CJP's Parliament march, with a packet of food. He shared that the order was placed by a man named Anuj Rawat from Maharashtra, who asked him to give the food to “anyone who is hungry there”.

Another Swiggy delivery partner, who arrived from a restaurant in Greater Kailash in Delhi on Tuesday night, told HT, “Someone named Anil Yadav ordered 25 veg thalis and told me to drop it off near the protest venue. They just wanted to help the students. This is my second order delivery here.” Supporters also arrived at Jantar Mantar with food. Usman, 23, a resident of Chawdi Bazar, said that he did not join the protest on Monday but videos of the violence on Monday moved him. “We saw videos of young girls being beaten up. People from our neighborhood asked us to take food along with us. Our way of expressing solidarity,” he added.