Delhi restaurant accuses Zomato of 'manipulation', company responds

A Delhi-based restaurateur has accused food delivery aggregator Zomato of manipulation, claiming that his restaurant was repeatedly shown as ‘unavailable’ on the app. Gagandeep Singh Sapra, owner of Tadka Rani restaurant in Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash 1 neighbourhood, shared video evidence to back his claims. The restaurateur claimed his restaurant repeatedly showed up as 'unavailable' on the Zomato app (REUTERS)

Delhi restaurant’s accusations

Sapra took a screen recording that shows him opening the Zomato app and searching for Tadka Rani. The restaurant is shown as unavailable on the app.

He then searched for a few other restaurants in the vicinity, all of which were seen as open for business on Zomato.

“Here’s video proof of how rider allocation is being manipulated at Zomato,” Sapra wrote while sharing the video on X. “Our restaurant is repeatedly shown as ‘unavailable’ at peak hours while nearby outlets within 50 meters keep getting riders,” he wrote, adding that he had been escalating the issue for 31 days with no change.

In the comments section, the Delhi restaurateur further accused Zomato of showing his restaurant as unavailable to increase their own commission.

“It's all a game of increase our commission, from the current 52+% that they take on sales, to let's say a whopping 99% of each sale. The greed is not ending, and Goyal Babu is unable to control the loose canons in his team who are rigging the system,” he said, referring to Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal.

Zomato responds

Aditya Mangla, the CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato, responded to Sapra’s complaint by promising to look into the issue.

“Thank you for sharing this. I’m getting this checked,” Mangla responded.

Sapra, in turn, thanked the Zomato executive. “Thank you Aditya ji, means a lot you reached out. I have written to all your team members and have several meetings, yesterday was 31st Day, and no one seems to see a resolve,” he said.