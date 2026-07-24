'I thought my life was over': How Swiggy rider Ajit Kumar became a crorepati

Nothing in life came easy to Ajit Kumar — but his story is testament to the fact that hard work and perseverance, coupled with a bit of luck, can turn fortunes around. Kumar went from a college dropout working as a Swiggy delivery driver to a crorepati, all thanks to a company called Pocket FM. Ajit Kumar went from a food delivery driver to a crorepati writer.

His extraordinary story was highlighted in a video shared by Pocket FM in March, which gained wider attention this morning when investor Rahul Mathur posted about it.

From college dropout to Swiggy delivery rider Faridabad-based Ajit Kumar spoke directly to the audience in the video, revealing how his family’s financial circumstances and the Covid lockdown forced him to drop out of college and look for a job.

His father had moved to Delhi NCR in hopes of giving his children a better future. He took up odd jobs to make ends meet and educate his children — the family often did not have enough to eat.

“Sach yeh hai ki padhai sirf mehnat se nahi hoti hai, uske liye paisa bhi chahiye,” Ajit said.

As a college student, he was forced to give up his education and look for a job. According to his brother, he tried his hand at various gigs — even doing bridal makeup and mehendi design.

Then, Covid struck. Ajit’s odd jobs thinned out. “There was rent to pay, groceries to buy,” a visibly-emotional Ajit said in the video. “Expenses kept piling up”.

A friend suggested that he try his hand at food delivery. So, with nothing but a bicycle, Ajit began to deliver food orders. He started working as a delivery rider for Swiggy.

“Mujhe kam se kam din bhar mein, agar main 20 order maarta hoon, toh mujhe kam se kam 100 kilometer cycle chalani padti thi (If I were to complete 20 orders in a day, I had to ride a bicycle for at least 100 kilometers),” he recalled.

An accident — and a turn of fortune But life had other plans for the Faridabad man. A car accident left him bedridden and fearing an amputation.

“I was terrified. I thought my life was over,” Ajit said, recalling the dark days that followed. With his family already buried under debt, his mother was prepared to take on even more loans to pay for his medical treatment. But Ajit knew that within a week, creditors would be knocking at their door.

Unable to step out, he began searching for work he could do from home using just his hands. That was when he stumbled upon a video advertising Pocket FM, inviting people to earn money by writing stories.

Pocket FM is an audio series platform. Creators and storytellers are paid based on how well their stories perform.