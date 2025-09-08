Swiggy customer alleges 81% higher bill on app than restaurant just 2 km away: 'Is this the real cost of convenience?'

A Coimbatore resident sparked discussion on social media after claiming that a meal ordered through Swiggy cost nearly 81 percent more than purchasing the same dishes directly from a restaurant just two kilometres away. A Coimbatore man claimed his Swiggy bill was 81% higher than the restaurant price just 2 km away, sparking debate on delivery charges.(X/SunderjiJB)

The customer, Sunder (@SunderjiJB),shared the detailed comparison of both bills on X, writing, “Hey @Swiggy, please explain. Why does ordering food in the app, 81% expensive than buying the same food from the same outlet, just 2kms away. Is this the real cost of convenience? The extra that I have to pay to get the food delivered is INR 663.”

According to the screenshots he shared, his Swiggy order totalled ₹1,473, while the same dishes cost him only ₹810 when purchased directly. The post quickly gained traction, crossing more than 2.1 million views.

Check out the post here:

Swiggy clarifies position

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy for a response. The company has consistently maintained that menu pricing on its platform is determined by individual restaurants. In an earlier statement addressing similar concerns, a Swiggy Cares representative said, “We’re trying to maintain transparency in our services… the prices might be different online and offline as it is the sole discretion of the restaurant.”

Platform fees continue to rise

The complaint comes at a time when both Swiggy and Zomato have increased platform fees once again to capture festive season demand. Bengaluru-based Swiggy has raised its platform fee three times in the last three weeks, reaching ₹15 per order inclusive of GST. Gurgaon-based Zomato has raised its fee by 20 percent to ₹12 per order, without GST.

Given that Swiggy processes around 20 lakh orders a day, it now earns close to ₹3 crore daily purely from platform fees. Zomato makes a similar amount from 23 to 25 lakh daily orders.

Financial pressures on delivery giants

Despite strong revenue growth, both companies continue to face cost pressures, particularly from their quick commerce businesses. Swiggy’s Instamart and Zomato’s Blinkit have remained resource-heavy and weigh on profitability.

What is a platform fee?

A platform fee is a charge added on top of item prices, delivery charges, restaurant charges, packaging costs, surges and GST. It is highlighted separately in the bill.

The fee helps cover logistics and operational expenses, improves margins, and offsets losses from resource-intensive services such as quick commerce. With the festive season underway, the platform fee has become a lucrative source of additional income for both delivery majors.