Is Alex Bowman married? Everything to know about the NASCAR star's relationship status and love life

Alex Bowman will get one more opportunity to compete for NASCAR Cup Series victories before bringing his full-time career to a close. Alex Bowman intends to retire from full-time Cup Series racing after 2027 campaign (Getty Images via AFP)

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, putting an end to months of speculation that the current season would be his final one with NASCAR's most successful organization.

The extension keeps Bowman with Hendrick through the 2027 campaign, after which he intends to retire from full-time Cup Series racing.

With the veteran driver's career now approaching its final chapter, attention has also shifted toward his life away from the racetrack, including whether the NASCAR star has already tied the knot.

Is Alex Bowman married? Although Alex Bowman has been in a long-term relationship, the NASCAR driver has not yet married. He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, after proposing to her in December 2025.

When Bowman announced his engagement The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting two photos from the special moment alongside the caption, “Did a thing.”

One of the images captured Bowman down on one knee as he proposed to Henderson, while the following photo showed the couple celebrating with Henderson proudly displaying her engagement ring after accepting the proposal.