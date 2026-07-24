Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah? A look at their marriage, children and family life

The couple first met during the 2014 NBA Summer League, where Mariah was working when she crossed paths with the newly drafted Milwaukee Bucks rookie from Greece.

Behind every MVP award and championship celebration, Giannis Antetokounmpo has had one constant source of support: Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Away from basketball, Antetokounmpo is also a devoted family man. He shares a close-knit family of five with his wife and their four young children.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing for a new chapter in his NBA career with the Miami Heat next season after ending his 13-year tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise he joined when he entered the league in 2013.

What began as a chance meeting eventually grew into a relationship that has lasted more than a decade.

When did they get married? Although they had already started a family together, the couple waited several years before tying the knot. In the summer of 2024, Giannis and Mariah officially married during a three-day wedding celebration at Costa Navarino on the Greek coast, surrounded by family and close friends.

What is Mariah’s education? Mariah earned a degree in sports management and sociology. During college, she completed two internships with the NBA Summer League before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in a basketball operations role after graduating.

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Athletic talent also runs in Mariah's background. She starred as an outside hitter throughout high school and college, serving as team captain and earning MVP honors during her senior year before continuing her volleyball career at Rice University.

Mariah’s entrepreneurial portfolio Beyond sports, Mariah ventured into business by launching her clothing brand Sincerely, Mariah in May 2021. Featuring loungewear embroidered with phrases such as "undeniably worthy" and "unapologetically me," the brand was born while Giannis competed inside the NBA bubble.

During that period, Mariah began designing clothing as she searched for a creative outlet while navigating new motherhood and life during the pandemic.

The collection reflects her everyday lifestyle, emphasizing comfort with items such as sweatshirts and yoga pants. As she has described, the brand was inspired "by all of the inspiring people" she has met throughout her journey.

Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo’s children Their first child, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo, was born on February 11, 2020. Since then, Liam has regularly been spotted courtside supporting his father, including during Milwaukee's NBA championship celebration in July 2021, when he was just over a year old.

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The family continued to grow in September 2021, when Mariah shared a photo of Liam kissing his newborn brother alongside the caption, "My boys." She later revealed his name as Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.