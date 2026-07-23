Why did Kevin Calabro leave Blazers after nine seasons? Reports point to ‘subprime’ contract dispute

Blazers TV play-by-play voice Kevin Calabro is leaving the Portland Trail Blazers after rejecting what he called a “subprime” contract offer, adding another major change to the team’s broadcast department under new owner Tom Dundon. According to reports from The Oregonian and Portland television station KGW, several well-known broadcasters and production staff have either left or were not brought back. Calabro, who has called Trail Blazers games on television since 2016, now plans to look for opportunities elsewhere in the NBA or college basketball. Why did Kevin Calabro leave Blazers? Reports cite ‘subprime’ contract offer (Credit: Kevin Calabro/X)

Kevin Calabro leaves Portland Trail Blazers Kevin Calabro confirmed to The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman that his contract expired on June 30. While he held talks with the Trail Blazers over a new deal, he decided to walk away after receiving what he described as a “subprime” offer.

Speaking about the decision, Calabro said, “It was an easy decision: not worth my time. Which is sad, because the roster and the people there are great.”

The word “subprime” also drew attention because Tom Dundon built much of his business career in the subprime auto lending industry. KGW noted that Oregon sued a company founded by Dundon in 2020, alleging it targeted borrowers with high-interest auto loans they could not afford. Dundon has not publicly responded to Calabro’s remark.

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Tom Dundon’s broadcast changes also affect Travis Demers Calabro’s exit is part of a much bigger shake-up inside the Trail Blazers’ broadcast operation. According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, radio play-by-play announcer Travis Demers was not offered a new contract after his deal ended on June 30, although he could still return in another role.

Forbes reporter Maury Brown also reported that television analyst Michael Holton, statistician Tom Haberstroh, television host Neil Everett and host Jamie Hudson are no longer with the organization.

Brown also reported that the television production crew has been reduced, the team has not replaced longtime producer Greg Fonseca after his move to NBA Broadcasting, and fewer television graphics are planned for next season.

In a statement shared by KGW, the Trail Blazers said, “We are deeply grateful to all the hard-working individuals who have contributed to our award-winning broadcasts over the years. I can’t comment on individual personnel decisions, but I can confirm that we are making changes for the upcoming season as we continue to evolve with the changes in the broadcast industry and look to become more efficient in our business operations.”

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Kevin Calabro’s departure sparks Seattle SuperSonics return talk Calabro’s exit also started fresh discussion about a possible future with a returning Seattle NBA franchise.

A well-known sports radio broadcaster from the Pacific Northwest pointed to Calabro’s long history as the voice of the Seattle SuperSonics and said the timing could be perfect if the NBA eventually brings a team back to Seattle. The post called Calabro the first choice for a new broadcast team if expansion moves forward.

There is no official link between Calabro and a future Seattle job. However, with his Portland contract now over and NBA expansion talks involving Seattle continuing, many basketball fans see the idea as an interesting possibility rather than confirmed news.