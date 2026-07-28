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    Gurindervir Singh too slow in 100m heats, fails to make semis

    The national record holder at 10.09 seconds clocked a slow 10.39secs to finish 28th in the field and out of the 16 who qualified

    Updated on: Jul 28, 2026, 24:11:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi: For all the pre-Games hype surrounding him, India’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh’s performance in the much-anticipated 100m proved a damp squib. The 25-year-old ran a sub-par 10.39secs to come second in his heat and finish a disappointing 28th among 73 sprinters who competed. The top 17 moved into the semi-finals.

    India's Gurindervir Singh finishes second behind Jamaica's Rohan Watson in the men's 100m first round heat at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday. He was eliminated from the semis. (PTI)
    India's Gurindervir Singh finishes second behind Jamaica's Rohan Watson in the men's 100m first round heat at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday. He was eliminated from the semis. (PTI)

    Running in Lane 5 in Heat 4, Gurindervir made a decent start and stayed alongside Jamaica’s Rohan Watson through the early stages before the Jamaican powered away over the final 30-35 metres to win comfortably in 10.13 seconds.

    Watson, who has a personal best of 9.91 seconds, opened a gap of around two metres by the end to finish comfortably ahead. Watson was overall ninth and made the semi-finals that will be run on Tuesday. The result meant the Indian missed the semi-final cut-off for which 17 athletes qualified, the slowest among them clocking 10.24secs.

    Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati (10secs) and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (10.01secs) took the top two spots followed by England’s Elliot Jones, who stopped the clock at 10.07s.

    The race was run with a legal tailwind of 1.5 m/secs, but Gurindervir could not convert the favourable conditions into a faster time. His 10.39 seconds was far from his national record of 10.09 seconds, set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, where he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.

    The race also underscored Gurindervir’s inconsistency. His Federation Cup performance, where he ran 10.17secs in the semi-final and 10.09secs in the final, was preceded by a 10.44secs result at the Saudi Athletics Grand Prix in Riyadh and a 10.40secs run at the Indian Athletics Series in New Delhi.

    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Others/Gurindervir Singh Too Slow In 100m Heats, Fails To Make Semis
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