Why did the Commanders fire Ben Steele? Possible reason behind Washington coach's dismissal and who could replace him

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele, just days before the start of training camp. The organization confirmed the move in a brief morning statement and indicated it would not provide any additional details. The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. (Washington Commanders website)

"We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time," the Commanders posted on X.

Why did Commanders fire Steele? The Commanders have not publicly explained why Steele was dismissed. However, the move comes just over a month after the assistant coach was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

According to The Athletic, the decision was related to a violation of team policy.

Court records in Virginia show Steele was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with refusing to submit to a blood or breath test and with obstructing or resisting a law enforcement officer without the use of force.