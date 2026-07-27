Who is Mia Bieniemy? Wife of Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy's wife ‘shot at’ couple's Virginia home, details here

The wife of Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, was shot late Sunday night at their residence in Virginia, as per ESPN. Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot at their residence in Virginia. (AP)

On Monday morning, ESPN reporter Nate Taylor reported that Mia Bieniemy, 57, has been admitted to the hospital following an incident that occurred in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Eric Bieniemy's wife ‘seriously injured’ ESPN reported that sources have verified a person is receiving treatment for "serious injuries," although the identity of the individual remains undisclosed.

On Sunday, Eric Bieniemy was present at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

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Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirms shooting Leah Pau, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, reported that an individual was shot at a residence in the One Loudoun neighborhood at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, KMBC 9 News contacted the team for a statement.

Team spokesperson breaks silence A representative from the team stated that the club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.

"Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

All we know about Eric Bieniemy Eric, a seasoned coordinator, has not yet been offered a head-coaching position in the NFL. Despite his coaching career beginning in 2000, Bieniemy gained significant recognition during his initial tenure with the Chiefs. The team thrived under his leadership from 2018 to 2022, when he served as their offensive coordinator.

However, after facing rejections for head-coaching roles, Bieniemy joined the Commanders in 2023. He only held the position of offensive coordinator for one year before the new coaching staff decided not to retain him.

Bieniemy dedicated the 2024 season to UCLA prior to becoming the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears in 2025.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and chose to rehire Bieniemy for the position.

This decision was received with enthusiasm by tight end Travis Kelce, who referred to Bieniemy as "one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time."