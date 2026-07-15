Who was Aubrie Greene? Teen CEO of Virginia lemonade stand dies unexpectedly; grieving mother gives statement
Aubrie Greene, the 17-year-old founder of Breezzy's Lemonade, has died. Here's all we know about his passing.
Aubrie Greene, a 17-year-old CEO of a lemonade business in the Richmond area, has tragically passed away.
Greene was the driving force behind "Breezzy's Lemonade" for multiple years. 8News interviewed the young entrepreneur in 2020, when he was just 11 years old. What began with the acquisition of a single $19.99 lemon squeezer evolved into a thriving business model.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Richmond BBQ establishment Pig & Brew, in collaboration with Breezzy’s Lemonade, expressed their condolences on Facebook regarding Greene’s passing.
Pig & Brew pays tribute to Aubrie Greene
In their statement, Pig & Brew called Greene as a person who "shined brightly."
“At just 17 years old, he built something that inspired so many,” the statement states. “His vision, work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, loved ones and the entire Breezy’s Lemonade team during this unimaginable time.”
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Aubrie Greene's mother issues statement
Without revealing his cause of death, Ceydria McCray, Greene's mother, said that she is still coming to terms with the tragedy.
“The kid who dared to be different, dreamed bigger than his age and kept all lanes clear to it,” she told 8News. “The life of the party and the ray of sunshine in our family.”
What we know about Aubrie Greene's business
Greene launched his lemonade venture at the young age of 11, successfully placing his homemade product on the shelves of supermarkets. In a 2020 interview with WRIC ABC 8News, Greene's mentor attributed his achievements to his experience growing up with autism.
“That just goes to show when you find something you love, you do it. With his mind, he found something he loved and he’s creating something,” the mentor shared with the news channel.
The details surrounding Greene's cause of death remain undisclosed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More