Joe Greene death reports: Is Steelers legend alive? Bombshell update amid rumors

Thousands of Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL fans panicked on Friday. “Did ‘Mean’ Joe Greene die?” one of the them asked on social media after claims about the Super Bowl winner's passing surfaced.

What's the truth? As fans paid tribute, the Steelers clarified. The franchise told TMZ Sports that the report is ‘not accurate’. The speculation began circulating on social media after a false report claimed the 79-year-old had passed away.

Read More: AJ Brown, Eagles' trade decision may have been caused by a feud last season; key Nick Sirianni factor revealed

The clarification brought relief to fans across the NFL. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive linemen in league history, Greene was a cornerstone of the Steelers’ dominant ‘Steel Curtain’ defense.

Over a 13-year career, Greene recorded 77.5 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries and one interception. He also won four Super Bowl titles, earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, along with receiving the league’s Man of the Year honor.

He remains the last surviving member of the famed Steel Curtain unit.

The Steelers have continued to honor Greene’s legacy, retiring his No. 75 jersey and inducting him into both the team’s Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor, as well as naming him to their All-Time Team.

Read More: Cade Cunningham's collapsed lung injury not as serious as it sounds; experts weigh in on Pistons's situation

Why Joe Greene is called ‘Mean’ Joe Greene earned the nickname 'Mean Joe' Greene early in his NFL career due to his ferocious, intimidating playing style on the field. Born Charles Edward Greene on September 24, 1946, in Temple, Texas, he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round (4th overall) of the 1969 NFL Draft. From his rookie season, Greene quickly established himself as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in football - using explosive power, relentless pursuit, and a willingness to dominate blockers with sheer physicality.

Opponents, teammates, and coaches alike began calling him ‘Mean Joe’ because of his aggressive demeanor, hard-hitting tackles, and the way he played with a visible intensity that bordered on menacing.

The nickname stuck immediately. In a 1969 interview after his rookie season, Greene himself embraced it, saying:

“They call me Mean Joe because I play mean. I don’t know any other way.”