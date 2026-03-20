AJ Brown, Eagles' trade decision may have been caused by a feud last season; key Nick Sirianni factor revealed

Trade speculation around AJ Brown has intensified this offseason, with reports suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles explored moving their star wide receiver after internal tensions and shifting team dynamics last season.

According to reports cited by the New York Post, the Eagles recently engaged in “serious conversations” with multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, regarding a potential trade. However, no deal is currently imminent.

Insider Dianna Russini reported that while discussions took place, the franchise is “not” planning to trade Brown “at this time,” indicating that talks could resume later in the offseason.

Also Read: AJ Brown trade update: Red flag for Patriots, Rams revealed; Eagles to make decision soon

Trade talks linked to team tensions While no single reason has been officially confirmed, ongoing concerns about Brown’s role and satisfaction within the team have been part of the narrative since last season.

Reports note that trade rumors had already surfaced around the previous trade deadline, pointing to possible friction behind the scenes.

Brown, who has been one of the league’s most consistent wide receivers, saw a slight dip in production last season, finishing with just over 1,000 receiving yards in 15 games.

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Nick Sirianni’s stance raises questions Comments from head coach Nick Sirianni have further fueled speculation about Brown’s future. Speaking ahead of the NFL Combine, Sirianni said: “Will AJ be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot, like, I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season.”

The remark stood in contrast to a more reassuring tone from general manager Howie Roseman. “It’s really hard to find great players,” Roseman said. “I think AJ is a great player… you don’t do that by subtracting.”

What happens next? Although the Eagles have paused trade discussions for now, reports suggest the situation could evolve closer to the summer, particularly around June 1, when roster and salary cap considerations often come into sharper focus.

For now, Brown remains a key part of Philadelphia’s roster. But questions about his long-term future with the team remain unresolved.