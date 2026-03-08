Is Puka Nacua dating Sydney Sweeney? Rams star finally addresses romance rumors

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has clarified his relationship status amid online speculation connecting him to actress Sydney Sweeney.

How the dating rumors started The speculation began after Sydney Sweeney described her ideal partner during an interview with Cosmopolitan. The actress said she prefers someone who is “athletic, outgoing, and funny,” and enjoys adventurous activities such as skydiving and mountain climbing.

Soon after the interview circulated online, Nacua reposted a clip of it on X (formerly Twitter) with a short caption: “Love skydiving.”

The playful response quickly sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether there could be a connection between the NFL star and the Hollywood actress.

Nacua sets the record straight Nacua recently addressed the rumors during an appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast, making it clear that he is currently single.

Despite being seen around Los Angeles with influencers and celebrities during the offseason, the Rams receiver said he is mainly focused on enjoying life in the city and meeting new people.

"I'm just trying to meet some new friends; enjoy meeting people in LA..." Nacua explained. "I should definitely use the private membership spot that I have more often. Invite all my new friends over there... I am currently single."

Puka Nacua's previous relationship Before the rumors surfaced, Puka Nacua was in a long-term relationship with Hallie Aiono. The two met while Nacua was a student at Brigham Young University and began dating in 2021.

The couple reportedly split in early 2025. However, in May 2025, Aiono announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

Their son, Kingston, was born in October 2025. Photos shared by Aiono from the hospital showed Nacua present at the birth and holding the baby. Reports at the time indicated that the two planned to co-parent despite no longer being romantically involved.

Aiono opens up about difficult pregnancy In January this year, Aiono posted a video on social media reflecting on the emotional challenges she faced during her pregnancy.

"Anytime anyone asks about my birth, I always say, 'Oh it was perfect.' But then I get into the details and it really wasn't," Aiono wrote in a post.

"My pregnancy wasn't ideal. The last few weeks were specifically very, very hard. I was very depressed and emotionally very heavy. My doctor knew what I was going through, and that I was alone in this pregnancy, and at 38 weeks, he suggested that I got induced at 39 weeks."

She also shared that the stress affected her birth plan, noting that although she initially hoped for an unmedicated delivery, she ultimately opted for an epidural.