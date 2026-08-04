Aaron Farinacci criminal record: Inside the 2010 killing of father that landed Spokane fire suspect in Arizona jail

Aaron Farinacci, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Monday, August 3, for allegedly starting one of the wildfires currently burning in Spokane, Washington. Authorities in Spokane are holding Farinacci on a $1 million bond. He is accused of starting the Old Trails Fire in eastern Washington. Aaron Farinacci's 2010 mugshot from Mesa, Arizona (L). Residents recover items from a home burned by the Old Trails Fire. (Mesa Police and Reuters)

Following the arrest, details of Aaron Farinacci are emerging on social media as well as media reports. Formerly of Arizona, Farinacci served 12 years in prison for fatally shooting his father in Arizona.

On top of the allegations of starting the wildfire, the previous conviction of fatally shooting his father in Mesa, Arizona, over an argument has resurfaced. In this article, we will take a look at Aaron Fairnacci's 2010 conviction.

Also read: Who is Aaron Farinacci? Suspect arrested in connection with Spokane Old Trails Fire

Aaron Farinacci Criminal Record: Details On 2010 Arrest According to FOX 10 of Arizona, Mesa police department stated in a police release in 2010 that Aaron Farinacci had an argument with his father over doing the dishes at their house. Farinacci reportedly fatally shot his father over the argument and their shot himself. However, he was only injured and survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the killing. A 2010 mugshot of Aaron Fairnacci has also surfaced on social media.

"Mr. Farinacci is a convicted felon out of the state of Arizona," Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said. "Major crimes detectives in Spokane County were able to identify him. They developed probable cause and determined the origin of the fire was indeed exactly where the witnesses had seen Mr. Farinacci kneeling in the grass earlier that day.”

Farinacci is set to appear in court today, i.e. August 4, Tuesday.

Also read: Aaron Farinacci update: Spokane Old Trails Fire arson suspect killed own father in Mesa – 5 things to know

Spokane Fire Latest: What To Know The Old Trails Fire, one of the deadliest fires Spokane has seen in recent years, is currently burning at 3,621 acres with 0% containment. So far, the Old Trails Fire has displaced more than 60,000 people with further displacement expected in the coming days, too.

The other two fires are Fairview and Autumn Lane - also in eastern Washington. The Fairview Fire has burned over 1000 acres and the Autumn Lane Fire at 5,869 acres, both with 0% containment.

Cpl. Mark Gregory of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received nearly 300 missing-person reports initially, but by Monday had reduced the number of unresolved cases to 14.