'Don't hate me, guys': Man compares Gurgaon’s Galleria Market to Delhi’s Khan Market, sparks discussion
The man acknowledged why some people compare Galleria Market with Delhi's Khan Market. However, made it clear that he was not impressed.
A man's blunt review of Gurgaon's popular Galleria Market has sparked a debate online after he said it was nothing like Delhi's Khan Market.
In an Instagram video, user Alexander Balakrishnan criticised the market's ambience, saying he preferred Delhi's Khan Market over what Galleria had to offer. "DONT HATE ME GUYSSSS.. like thoda hate allowed bass not zyada okay," he wrote in the caption of the post.
The video begins with Alexander acknowledging why some people compare Galleria Market with Delhi's Khan Market. "So, people tell me sometimes that Galleria Market is the Khan Market of Gurgaon. And I can see why they make that comparison. It's an open-air, walkable kind of market," he said.
However, he quickly made it clear that he was not impressed.
Watch the video below:
Pointing to a fountain inside the market, Alexander said, "Guys, I'm so sorry, but this fountain just is not it. Yeh koi sarkari talaab lag raha hai". He also criticised the seating arrangements, saying, "These benches feel like... you know... I'm on a prison bench."
Referring to recommendations from Gurgaon residents, he added, "All the Gurgaon people say, 'You have to come to Galleria, it's this amazing place. Bilkul Khan Market bhool jaoge.'" However, he said he preferred Delhi's atmosphere.
"Mujhe Delhi ka [usual hustle bustle] achha lagta hai. Mujhe kahin bhi chhod do. Even Khan... I'm not just some Khan Market person. Mujhe Delhi ki har jagah achhi lagti hai," he said.
He concluded the video by saying, "Yeh actually mein bahut hi wahiyat market hai."
(Also Read: Why this Gurgaon founder pays ₹30 lakh rent despite his parents having a 4-story house in Delhi)
How did social media react?
The video drew mixed reactions, with some users agreeing with his assessment while others defended the market.
"Word! I was told by my friend-'Wow, you haven't gone to Galleria Market ever.' You should definitely try it, and when I finally reached there, I was like, is this all? That's it. What a waste of time and effort it was. Even the paths are broken so you can't even walk, and there is no parking at all. It's just a mess," one user wrote.
"Couldn't agree more!" commented another.
"I agree! A comparison itself is unfair though," wrote a third.
Others came to Galleria Market's defence. "Khan market me badbu ati hai and no sitting and i didn't like Khan Market even the vibe is yukkk," one user wrote.
"Khan Market is pretty average too," commented another.
"When Gurgaon had nothing Galleria Market was there. It's a hangout for anyone from seniors to youngsters. It's a place to hang around. Ask people whose dull mood changes the moment they step in Galleria," wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More