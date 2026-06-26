Why this Gurgaon founder pays ₹30 lakh rent despite his parents having a 4-story house in Delhi

For many Indian families, moving out of a parent-owned home, unless it's for a new job or relocating to a new place, is seen as a massive waste of money. However, one Gurgaon founder is completely turning that mindset on its head, asserting that the "free option was never free." Despite having a rent-free alternative in Delhi, he chooses to shell out ₹30 lakh every year in Gurgaon. Interestingly, he notes that his relationship with his parents is actually warmer and more fully realised because they maintain a healthy distance, showing up for weekend lunches or meetings. The founder opened up about why he pays ₹30 lakh in yearly rent despite having the option to live rent-free at his parents’ house. (LinkedIn/Rohan Dhawan)

“My relatives lose sleep over the fact that I pay ₹30L in rent every year in Gurgaon when living in my parents' house in Delhi is free. My dad owns a paid-off 4-story house in Delhi. Zero rent if I moved in. But I pay ₹2.5L a month for my flat in Gurugram. Every family gathering has someone pulling me aside about this,” founder Rohan Dhawan wrote on LinkedIn.

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He then explained the reasons behind his decision. He added, “So the ₹30L is the price of a morning that sets me up right, a home that functions like a business asset, a marriage that has its own air to breathe, and parents I actually look forward to seeing every week.”

He continued, “And yes, I see my parents almost every weekend. Sunday lunch, sometimes Saturday evening. The relationship is warmer for the distance. I show up fully instead of living parallel lives under the same roof where everyone eventually starts getting on each other's nerves. The free option was never free. It's a different currency I'm choosing not to pay in.”