Bengaluru founder says ‘ ₹2.5 lakh per month is the new 1 lakh’, sparks debate

The founder of the professional social media network Medial took to X two days ago to declare: “2.5 Lac per month is the new 1 Lac.” In a follow-up tweet, he said that this statement is “specially true in Bangalore /Mumbai”.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked a debate by claiming that “ ₹2.5 lakh per month is the new 1 lakh”. Niket Raj Dwivedi was trying to make a point about inflation and the rising cost of living in his social media post, but managed to annoy a few people with his claim.

Post sparks debate The post sparked a heated debate about salaries in India. Some accused Dwivedi of exaggeration and said that ₹1 lakh is a respectable amount to survive on every month.

Others, however, agreed with him and noted how the cost of living has skyrocketed.

“Genuinely impressive how detached from reality some people are,” wrote X user Vaibhav Shivrain.

“Inflation, lifestyle creep, and a collapsing job market conspired together. ₹1L felt rich in 2015, ₹2.5L feels survival in 2026,” another countered.

(Also read: Man gets 40% salary bump, asks what to do with extra ₹45,000: ‘No lifestyle inflation’)

One X account highlighted how a 3BHK in Bengaluru can command a rent of ₹1 lakh. “A 3BHK in Belladur, HSR, Koramangala etc almost costs you 80k-1L in rent only... so now one can calculate... you need 2.5L just to survive…” the account posted.

“Yes, inflation keeps raising the bar for everyone,” a user agreed.

An X user named Aditya Gupta noted how cities like Delhi and Mumbai have a very high cost of living. “I know this is outrageous. Out of touch with reality for 90% Indians. But frankly - cost of living for Metro - Delhi/Mumbai etc is decently high these days,” he wrote. “I will sound like a broken record but Tokyo is cheaper than Delhi in terms of dining out.”

(Also read: Dubai man recalls earning ₹60,000 in Mumbai in 2004, says copywriter pay barely changed in 22 years)