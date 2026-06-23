Dubai man recalls earning ₹60,000 in Mumbai in 2004, says copywriter pay barely changed in 22 years

A Dubai-based advertising executive has sparked a discussion about stagnating salaries in India’s creative industry after claiming that copywriters in Mumbai earn almost the same as they did over 2 decades ago. Row went on to explain that cumulative inflation in India has risen by around 200-220%. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In a LinkedIn post, Shantesh S Row, Chief Creative Officer at Slant Advertising in Dubai, shared his experience, recalling that his last drawn monthly salary in Mumbai before moving to Dubai in December 2004 was ₹60,000 before tax.

“I was a Copy Supervisor then, with around 6/7 years of experience in creative,” Row wrote. “22 years have passed, and even today the salary level for a copywriter in Mumbai, with similar experience, is almost the same number. So, either advertising was paying fabulously two decades ago, or something is fabulously wrong at present,” he added.

Row went on to explain that cumulative inflation in India has risen by around 200-220% between 2004 and 2026. “This means that a standard basket of goods and services costing ₹100 in 2004 requires around ₹300 to ₹320 in 2026 to maintain the exact same purchasing power (and this is being ultra conservative with the numbers),” he wrote.

“Pretty much illustrates why we aren’t able to attract and/or retain the best creative talent in advertising. The remuneration at most levels just hasn’t kept pace,” he said, adding that while workloads have increased, compensation has not.

“Everyone’s been sold blue elephants and the lure of awards. The real elephant in the room for creatives is the lack of rewards. That is the uncomfortable truth,” Row concluded.