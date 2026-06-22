‘You might think it’s a jungle’: IISc Bangalore student shares breathtaking view of campus urban forest
An IISc Bangalore student shared a stunning view of the campus urban forest from the IDR building.
An IISc Bangalore student has offered a glimpse of the institute’s lush green campus, leaving social media users impressed with its carefully planned urban forest. The video, shared on Instagram by Divyansh Tiwari, shows a sweeping view from the seventh floor of the IDR building, one of the newest structures on the campus.
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A view that looks like a forest
In the video, Tiwari introduces himself and says, “Hey guys, this is Divyansh from IISc Bangalore. Today's Sunday so I came to visit IDR building. IDR is our most recently built, most beautiful building in the campus. We're in the seventh floor right now and I want you to pay attention to something.”
Pointing towards the greenery around the campus, he adds, “If you look here, you might think it's a jungle, you can actually see the city on the back. You might think this is a jungle, but this is actually not a jungle. This is an urban forest, planted, carefully planted by IISc.”
Tiwari further explains that the view includes a variety of colours and plants. “Every single plant, if you see there are all shades of orange, pink, green, purple. Every single thing is carefully planted by IISc and you can actually see the heritage, the royal building of IISc there and this view is absolutely beautiful,” he says.
‘Don’t miss this view’
The student also urged visitors to experience the view from the IDR building. “So yeah, if you are ever here at IISc, do come to the seventh floor IDR building, you will get to see this amazing canopy,” he says.
He adds, “I mean, main building ke saamne se jo forest dikhta hai na poora, it's the exact same forest just with a whole different perspective and I tell you, it's a pleasure to come after a tiring day from lab and just experience this.”
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The video was shared with the caption, “Every single tree you see there is beautifully planted by the IISc Administration. It's one of the reason why we have one of the best campuses in the country.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has drawn several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “This does not even look like a campus, it looks like a peaceful forest retreat.” Another said, “IISc has one of the most beautiful campuses in India.” A third commented, “Imagine studying in a place where this is your everyday view.” Another user wrote, “The colours, the greenery and the old buildings make it look magical.” Someone else said, “This is what thoughtful campus planning looks like.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More