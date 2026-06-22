‘You might think it’s a jungle’: IISc Bangalore student shares breathtaking view of campus urban forest

An IISc Bangalore student has offered a glimpse of the institute’s lush green campus, leaving social media users impressed with its carefully planned urban forest. The video, shared on Instagram by Divyansh Tiwari, shows a sweeping view from the seventh floor of the IDR building, one of the newest structures on the campus. An IISc student’s video captured the campus canopy, colourful plants and heritage buildings. (Instagram/tiwaridivyansh)

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A view that looks like a forest In the video, Tiwari introduces himself and says, “Hey guys, this is Divyansh from IISc Bangalore. Today's Sunday so I came to visit IDR building. IDR is our most recently built, most beautiful building in the campus. We're in the seventh floor right now and I want you to pay attention to something.”

Pointing towards the greenery around the campus, he adds, “If you look here, you might think it's a jungle, you can actually see the city on the back. You might think this is a jungle, but this is actually not a jungle. This is an urban forest, planted, carefully planted by IISc.”

Tiwari further explains that the view includes a variety of colours and plants. “Every single plant, if you see there are all shades of orange, pink, green, purple. Every single thing is carefully planted by IISc and you can actually see the heritage, the royal building of IISc there and this view is absolutely beautiful,” he says.

‘Don’t miss this view’ The student also urged visitors to experience the view from the IDR building. “So yeah, if you are ever here at IISc, do come to the seventh floor IDR building, you will get to see this amazing canopy,” he says.

He adds, “I mean, main building ke saamne se jo forest dikhta hai na poora, it's the exact same forest just with a whole different perspective and I tell you, it's a pleasure to come after a tiring day from lab and just experience this.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Every single tree you see there is beautifully planted by the IISc Administration. It's one of the reason why we have one of the best campuses in the country.”

Watch the clip here: