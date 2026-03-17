Bengaluru founder reveals leaving ₹1 lakh Yahoo job to be a broke intern in Italy

A Bengaluru founder recently shared how quitting a high-paying job at Yahoo! Bangalore was the best career move he ever made. Despite his manager calling the decision "stupid," the founder moved to Italy for an internship that eventually left him broke. He reflects on the early days of struggle that eventually led him to work with prominent tech leaders. Bengaluru AI startup founder Arjun Jain. (X/@Arjun Jain)

Bengaluru founder Arjun Jain wrote, “The day I chose curiosity over comfort. August 2007. Yahoo! Bangalore. I'm staring at my resignation draft. ₹1 lakh per month. Stock options. The golden handcuffs every middle-class kid dreams of.”

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The founder recalled that, though high-paying, his tech job was “suffocating”. Hence, he decided to leave it all and relocate to Italy as an intern. Soon after he sent his resignation, his boss said, “Are you stupid? You're leaving Yahoo! for... Italy? Do you know how many people would kill for your job?"

Jain recounted, “Six months later, I'm broke in Florence. Can't get a job - wrong passport. The internship ends. I extend it because... what else? Go back to content pushes?”

However, instead of giving up, he kept pursuing his dream and tried different ways to stay close to the tech world.

“It's not Instagram-pretty. It's coding until 3 AM in a tiny Italian apartment, building computer vision models while others are at aperitivo. It's visa anxiety. It's everyone thinking you've lost your mind while you're grinding harder than ever - just on something that matters.”

His hard work paid off as he slowly started getting closer to his dream. He shared that the choice that his boss called stupid led him to “Saarland Graduate School (they had a program with stipend + PhD without Masters) → Max Planck Institute → Working with Chris Bregler → Yann LeCun becoming my office neighbor at NYU → Being there when deep learning exploded → Papers, patents, Apple, teaching at IIT, IISc.”

“From content pushes to publishing with the godfather of AI,” he continued, adding, “Not because I was smarter. Because I was curious.” He concluded his post by advising people with a dream to take a leap of faith.