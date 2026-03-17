Founder records manager's response to him resigning ₹2 crore Microsoft job to launch startup
The techie captured a video of his call with his manager and the boss’ reaction to his resignation.
Quitting a high-paying job is daunting, but having a supportive boss can make all the difference. A founder recently shared a video of his resignation from a $220,000 role at Microsoft, capturing his manager’s surprisingly heartwarming reaction.
“6 months ago, I did something everyone told me not to do,” wrote Junead Khan. He added, “I decided to quit my $220K big tech job at Microsoft to bet everything on myself and my startup, @treasury.sh. In the moment, it was absolutely terrifying to step away from my stable and comfortable job, but I knew if I didn’t do it then, I’d regret it forever.”
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He shared a video which captures his conversation with his manager. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Telling my manager I am quitting my $220K [approx ₹2,03,04,962] big tech job.”
It then shows Khan calling his manager. He starts by saying, “How’s it going?” then adds, “I wanted to have a quick chat with you. I hope I don’t catch you too off guard.”
Khan continues, “I wanted to let you know that I am planning on handing in a resignation letter. I have really enjoyed my last two years here at Microsoft. I am going to be pursuing my own opportunity. I feel like I am ready to give myself a full shot. And, I just wanted to let you know first.
Without missing a beat, the manager replies and congratulates Khan. “It’s a big step.” The manager adds, “We are gonna miss you.”
Praising his manager in his Instagram post, Khan also added, “I’m grateful to have had a supportive manager and team. And to anyone thinking about betting on yourself: take the chance. The thought of quitting your job is a lot scarier than actually doing it.”
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “I can’t believe it’s already been 6 months since you quit, it feels like yesterday.” Another added, “Big risk, bro, but you are very brave, keep going!” A third commented, “Risk taker.” A fourth wrote, “I love it.”
Many reacted to the post using emoticons, especially fire emojis.
Who is Junead Khan?
According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 2017, he started his own company and ran it for about nine months.
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Eventually, he joined Google as an intern, then JPMorgan Chase & Co., and soon after, Microsoft. However, he joined Microsoft as a full-time software engineer in 2023.
Khan worked at Microsoft for over 2 years before launching his startup, Treasury. Based in Seattle, the company builds personal finance apps.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More