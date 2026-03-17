Founder records manager's response to him resigning ₹2 crore Microsoft job to launch startup

Quitting a high-paying job is daunting, but having a supportive boss can make all the difference. A founder recently shared a video of his resignation from a $220,000 role at Microsoft, capturing his manager’s surprisingly heartwarming reaction. The techie’s post about leaving a secure and high-paying job has gone viral. (Instagram/@junead.kh)

“6 months ago, I did something everyone told me not to do,” wrote Junead Khan. He added, “I decided to quit my $220K big tech job at Microsoft to bet everything on myself and my startup, @treasury.sh. In the moment, it was absolutely terrifying to step away from my stable and comfortable job, but I knew if I didn’t do it then, I’d regret it forever.”

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He shared a video which captures his conversation with his manager. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Telling my manager I am quitting my $220K [approx ₹2,03,04,962] big tech job.”

It then shows Khan calling his manager. He starts by saying, “How’s it going?” then adds, “I wanted to have a quick chat with you. I hope I don’t catch you too off guard.”

Khan continues, “I wanted to let you know that I am planning on handing in a resignation letter. I have really enjoyed my last two years here at Microsoft. I am going to be pursuing my own opportunity. I feel like I am ready to give myself a full shot. And, I just wanted to let you know first.

Without missing a beat, the manager replies and congratulates Khan. “It’s a big step.” The manager adds, “We are gonna miss you.”

Praising his manager in his Instagram post, Khan also added, “I’m grateful to have had a supportive manager and team. And to anyone thinking about betting on yourself: take the chance. The thought of quitting your job is a lot scarier than actually doing it.”