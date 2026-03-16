Bengaluru founder shares employee’s heartwarming reaction after appraisal: ‘Family mai sab khush ho gaye’

Appraisals often bring a mix of excitement and nerves, but for one Bengaluru startup employee, the latest review brought joy not just to him, but to his entire family. Raj Vikramaditya, founder of takeUforward, shared the post on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Raj Vikramaditya, founder of takeUforward, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the personal side of workplace recognition.

The post featured a screenshot of an employee’s message expressing gratitude after receiving his appraisal.

“With users, it’s also about people who work behind the scenes. A family that supports them,” the caption of the post reads.

“Thank you so much for the appraisal. Family mai sab khush ho gaye sunke, specially papa. Nervous hogya tha mai thoda last last mai, wo feedback point mai kuch kuch discuss karna tha apse wo mai apke calendar mai daal dunga dekh ke (Thank you so much for the appraisal. My whole family, especially my father, was really happy to hear the news.),” the message read.

The founder offered a glimpse into the other side of corporate life. Appraisals are commonly discussed in terms of numbers, promotions, or bonuses, but this post highlighted the emotional impact they can have.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: IIM alum recalls how her managers fought with leadership to get her a good review rating