Bengaluru founder shares employee’s heartwarming reaction after appraisal: ‘Family mai sab khush ho gaye’
The founder of takeUforward highlighted the personal side of workplace recognition.
Appraisals often bring a mix of excitement and nerves, but for one Bengaluru startup employee, the latest review brought joy not just to him, but to his entire family.
Raj Vikramaditya, founder of takeUforward, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the personal side of workplace recognition.
The post featured a screenshot of an employee’s message expressing gratitude after receiving his appraisal.
“With users, it’s also about people who work behind the scenes. A family that supports them,” the caption of the post reads.
“Thank you so much for the appraisal. Family mai sab khush ho gaye sunke, specially papa. Nervous hogya tha mai thoda last last mai, wo feedback point mai kuch kuch discuss karna tha apse wo mai apke calendar mai daal dunga dekh ke (Thank you so much for the appraisal. My whole family, especially my father, was really happy to hear the news.),” the message read.
The founder offered a glimpse into the other side of corporate life. Appraisals are commonly discussed in terms of numbers, promotions, or bonuses, but this post highlighted the emotional impact they can have.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: IIM alum recalls how her managers fought with leadership to get her a good review rating
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users praised the founder for his thoughtful gesture. Many appreciated how he recognised not just the employee’s efforts, but also the support of their family.
One of the users commented, “Looks like you are a good leader/boss.”
A second user commented, “The fact is not everyone will be happy. You showed the happy side of it. Would be interesting to see the other side of the coin.”
“Tell me how it feels to be the one responsible for the livelihood of so many people who work for you and depend on the quality of the decisions you take for the company?” another user commented.
Also Read: Bengaluru founder admits nervousness before appraisal meeting: ‘Today I will be on other side of table’
Founder opens up on reviews:
Recently, the founder started a conversation on social media after sharing his experience of conducting appraisal meetings for his team. He spoke openly about the nervousness he felt before evaluating his employees.
In his X post, he reflected on how roles evolve over time and how moving into a leadership position brings its own challenges.
“A year ago, I was attending an appraisal meeting. Today, I am on the other side of the table. Honestly, I feel more nervous and tense than I expected. How will everyone react? Will they be happy? Will my feedback help them improve? Will they stay with us after this? So many thoughts are running through my mind. Leading this isn’t as easy as it looks—there are many factors to consider,” he wrote.