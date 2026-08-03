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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, August 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 05:35:32 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Nritya Sanrachna: Keibul Lamjao – Dancing Deer of Manipur | Somnath-Shashwat Ka Shankhanaad

    Gram it: Visitors at the Jama Masjid photographed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has a forecast of more rains in the week ahead. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Gram it: Visitors at the Jama Masjid photographed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has a forecast of more rains in the week ahead. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 3

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Archival Echoes of a Folk Lute in the Indian Himalaya (Speaker: Dr Katherine Freeze Wolf | Moderator: Shubha Chaudhuri)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 3

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar

    Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

    When: July 11 to August 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Paint By Numbers

    Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35, Ground Floor, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

    When: August 3

    Timing: 6.37pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Cleaning Transport:Tackling Vehicular Emissions and the Future of Mobility Uniting Science, Health, Policy & People (Discussants: Dr Virinder Sharma, Mahua Acharya, Amit Bhatt & Balaji Raparthi)

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: August 3

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Choreographic Duets - The Poetry of Two Ft. Shailja Nalwade, Anasua Majumdar, Gaurav Bhatti, Aamrapali Bhandari, Ashmita Aich , Sujata Gawade-Sawant

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo Ft. Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 3

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej Mela

    Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: August 3

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 3, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 3, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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