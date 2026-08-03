HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Nritya Sanrachna: Keibul Lamjao – Dancing Deer of Manipur | Somnath-Shashwat Ka Shankhanaad
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Archival Echoes of a Folk Lute in the Indian Himalaya (Speaker: Dr Katherine Freeze Wolf | Moderator: Shubha Chaudhuri)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar
Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre
When: July 11 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Paint By Numbers
Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35, Ground Floor, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place
When: August 3
Timing: 6.37pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Cleaning Transport:Tackling Vehicular Emissions and the Future of Mobility Uniting Science, Health, Policy & People (Discussants: Dr Virinder Sharma, Mahua Acharya, Amit Bhatt & Balaji Raparthi)
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: August 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Choreographic Duets - The Poetry of Two Ft. Shailja Nalwade, Anasua Majumdar, Gaurav Bhatti, Aamrapali Bhandari, Ashmita Aich , Sujata Gawade-Sawant
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 3
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej Mela
Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida
When: August 3
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction