Fri, Nov 14, 2025
IIM alum recalls how her managers fought with leadership to get her a good review rating

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 07:16 am IST

The employee’s story about having managers who fought with the leadership for her has prompted people to share stories of their own bosses.

A woman’s post about her boss and super boss standing up to the leadership to get her a good review rating has gone viral. In a time when stories about toxic managers often flood social media, the woman’s post about having bosses who supported her came as a welcoming surprise.

“My boss and super boss were arguing with leadership — for my rating. I just sat there, silent, watching the discussion unfold. It felt strange — because I’ve never been the loud kind. I don’t go around talking about what I did or demanding a better score,” Reema Bharti wrote.

The IIM alum then added that it was because she does her work but hardly talks about it. However, her managers have noticed and are making an effort to ensure that she receives the reward she deserves.

“It wasn’t the rating that stayed with me. It was the kind of leaders they were. Because great managers don’t just assess performance — they protect it.” Bharti didn’t clarify when or where the incident took place.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “People who have the spine to do the ‘right thing’ even when it doesn’t benefit them, are rare! And they'll always be, that’s what makes them special.” Another added, “Manifesting such a manager.”

A third expressed, “Recognition becomes meaningful when it’s based on substance, not visibility. Good leaders know how to tell the difference.” A fourth remarked, “Do such managers even exist? Introspective thought for all managers.” A fifth joined, “Yes, they do exist. But the numbers are very low. Happens mostly with managers who were top-notch at their work, still are and shall remain. The managers who really work hard have the moral fibre to take stands. Others just check how much profit they can make from their transactions in their lives.”

Reema Bharti completed her MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. She began her career at TCS and subsequently worked for several companies, including Tech Mahindra, MakeMyTrip, and Amazon. She joined Flipkart in 2022 and has been working there for the past three years.

