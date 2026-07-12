Woman surprises mother with gold jewellery bought with first paycheck, heartwarming video wins hearts. Watch

An Indian woman who moved to Germany to pursue her dreams has won hearts online after surprising her mother with gold jewellery she bought using her first paycheck. The emotional moment, shared on Instagram, has amassed over 21 million views and prompted thousands of heartfelt reactions from social media users. The video has amassed over 21 million views and prompted thousands of heartfelt reactions from social media users. (Instagram/@vansshhiiikaa)

The video, shared by Instagram user Vanshika, captures her fulfilling a promise she made to herself 4 years ago when she left India for Germany. She said that she had decided that the first meaningful purchase from her earnings would be a special gift for her mother as a token of gratitude for her sacrifices.

The video begins with Vanshika chatting casually with her mother and jokingly apologising for not bringing her anything from Germany. Her mother brushes it off with a smile, saying she doesn't need any gifts.

Moments later, Vanshika takes out a jewellery box and opens it, revealing a brand-new gold jewellery set. Her mother is left speechless, staring at the necklace in disbelief as she tries to process the surprise.

Before she can recover, Vanshika reaches behind her once again and reveals a second jewellery box, showing that she had bought not one but two gold jewellery sets for her mother.

Overcome with emotion, her mother breaks down in tears as Vanshika hugs her and gently comforts her, saying, "Why are you crying? Don't cry." The touching video ends with the mother embracing her daughter before trying on one of the necklaces.