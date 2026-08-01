Bihar govt plans backup plan after August 10 if rain fails paddy cultivation

The Bihar agriculture department plans to roll out a special backup plan if low rainfall in August aggravates already poor paddy cultivation, mainly in districts of Magadh and Munger divisions, officials in the department said. Women farmers transplant paddy seedlings in a field at Danapur in Patna during the ongoing Kharif sowing season. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“There are forecasts that rainfall will be good in the first week of August. This is the reason why the district agriculture officials are following a wait and watch policy till August 10 and would roll out the crop contingent plan afterwards so that farmers can grow alternative crops,” said an official in the agriculture department, in know of the matter.

Top officials are conducting regular meetings with field officers to assess the situation of paddy transplantation and coverage in view of the deficit rains in a bid to take remedial measures in coming weeks to provide relief to farmers in high rain deficit districts, where productivity of paddy could be low this season.

The overall paddy coverage in the state till July 30 was 70%, officials said.

Bihar has so far witnessed a deficit rainfall of 42% from June 1 to July 30 against normal rainfall while in July month, the deficit stood at 40%. Incidentally the deficit of rainfall in Bihar from 1 July to 30 July in 2025 stood at 41.3% whereas in the period from 1 June to 30 July, the deficit was 39.6%, as per official data.

“The sowing of paddy in north Bihar districts is quite high but it’s low in Munger and Magadh areas.In some districts like Sheikhpura, Jehanabad and Jamui, the paddy transplantation has been very low as against the target unlike in other districts in north and Seemanchal areas, where the cultivation is high. Farmers in these districts would be encouraged to grow alternative crops as per our crop contingent plan,” said an official.

Going by data, Jamui district has had a paddy transplantation of only 11% against the target (as of July 31) whereas in Gaya ji, it’s 25% while in Sheikhpura, it’s 31%. Among other districts where the transplantation is low include Lakhisarai (46%) Begusarai (52%) Banka (34%), Jehanabad (48%) and Nawada (33%).

On the other hand, north Bihar districts and Seemanchal areas have witnessed higher paddy transplantation varying form 66% to 100% ( Kishanganj) till July 31, official data said.

Agriculture officials said that the overall situation of paddy transplantation in the state was not grave as of now because in the corresponding period last year, the overall paddy transplantation was similar or even lower as the state had witnessed long dry spells in the month of July when 41.3% deficit rain was recorded (from July 1 to July 30, 2025).

In fact, data suggests that paddy transplantation coverage till July 31 stood at 70% whereas the paddy transplantation in the corresponding period last year too was around 70.84%. “There is not much variation in the paddy transplantation coverage in 2026 till July end as compared to the corresponding period last year. So, we are still hopeful that the paddy transplantation would go over 80% in the next few days as there are forecasts of good rainfall. Of course in some districts, the crop contingency plan would have to be rolled out,” said another agriculture official.

The state government has already announced that diesel subsidy assistance would be given in districts in coming days where drought like situation evolves and it will be based on the reports of district agriculture officers. The government is also ensuring uninterrupted power to farmers in the day time for irrigation purposes from 6 am to 6 pm. “The schemes are ready and would be rolled out soon. Seeds for short duration crop would be provided to farmers in high rain deficit districts,” said an official.