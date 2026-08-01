Kolkata, The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested by the West Bengal STF had planned to target Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and carry out sabotage at the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by wearing a police uniform, a senior officer of the unit said here on Saturday. Jaish operative arrested in Bengal planned to target Suvendu, sabotage Jantar Mantar protests: STF

The accused, identified as Hamim Mondal, was arrested from Purba Bardhaman district on Friday and brought to Kolkata later that night for interrogation, IG Gaurav Sharma said.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the investigation had established Mondal's links with Pakistan-based handlers and that he was working at their behest.

"The chief minister was one of the targets. Hamim had been assigned by Pakistan-based handlers the task of keeping a watch on the CM's movements. He was asked to gather information on the places the chief minister could remain unguarded," Sharma said.

The agency said Mondal had also planned to infiltrate the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by procuring a police uniform and carrying out sabotage.

"There was a plan to somehow procure a police uniform and carry out sabotage at the recent students' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Besides that, several police officers and politicians were also planned to be targeted," Sharma said.

According to the IPS officer, preliminary investigation has revealed that apart from Adhikari, several police officers and political leaders were on the radar of the terror module.

The STF claimed the accused was in contact with several Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, after initially connecting with them on Instagram.

"During the investigation of his mobile phone and social media chat history, we have found some very disturbing information. He was in touch with several Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram," Sharma said.

Investigators identified the handlers by the aliases 'Rana', 'Uzair', 'Abid Jatt 333' and 'Hamad', all of whom are suspected to be linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti gang, which the STF alleged is involved in radicalisation, narco-terror activities and recruiting youths for extremist operations.

Sharma said the probe into the module began after investigators received inputs about a conspiracy to extort money from a senior political leader from Howrah and abduct his son using a honey-trap.

"A few days ago, we received information about a plan to extort money from a senior politician from Howrah and abduct his son through a honey-trap. We were told that an organisation was behind the conspiracy. That led us to a social media handle from Sahibganj, which was being operated by one Arpita Sarkar," he said.

The IG STF said its investigation into Sarkar's social media account led officers to Mondal. According to Sharma, the two had been in contact for the last four years after first getting acquainted on Instagram and later meeting in person.

The agency claimed the two were in a relationship and that investigators were examining whether Sarkar had been used to lure potential targets as part of the alleged honey-trap operations.

Sharma said further investigation was underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged terror network, identify other members of the module and establish its cross-border links.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.