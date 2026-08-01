Banke Behari temple: Panel managing temple mulls enhancing time of Darshan

The Supreme Court-constituted high powered committee, for the management of Banke Behari Temple, Mathura, is mulling over the idea to enhance the timing of Darshan at the temple and is in consultation with the Goswami community. The Banke Bihari temple in Mathura (HT File Photo)

The high powered committee held its 18th monthly meeting which concluded late on Friday. Later, the chairperson, Ashok Kumar, shared details of the meeting with the media and said that the latest counting revealed a collection of ₹3.90 crore in the donation box.

He admitted that special measures are required for occasions like Hariyali Teej and Janmasthmi when the number of Krishna devotees reaching Vrindavan is sure to rise.

He informed that 30 sale deeds have been executed by owners for creation of Banke Behari Corridor at Vrindavan and more are to be executed. He urged others owning or possessing properties to transfer their lands for the corridor.

Ashok Kumar said that the panel is mulling over various measures to enhance convenience for devotees coming for Darshan.

“There is a huge inflow of devotees at Banke Behari Temple and long queues form from 5 am while the temple opens at 7 am. The festive season is round the corner and if the timing for opening of the temple is increased, it will ease the crowd pressure and more and more devotees will have Darshan,” he said.

“We are in discussion with the Goswamis who look after rituals at the temple and the idea to enhance the timing of Darshan is being considered,” said Kumar.