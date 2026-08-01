CBI arrests Ayodhya Cantonment Board official over contract jobs bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an assistant sanitary inspector of the Cantonment Board, Ayodhya, for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹60,000 bribe to facilitate the engagement of contractual housekeeping workers. The accused was caught in a trap on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody until August 13 by a Lucknow court on Friday. For representation only (Sourced)

According to the CBI, the case was registered on July 30 after a complaint alleged that the official demanded illegal gratification for recruiting contractual housekeeping workers in the Cantonment Board.

The complainant alleged that he met the official on July 28 to seek the engagement of workers known to him. During the meeting, the accused allegedly demanded ₹20,000 per worker and asked him to bring at least 20 workers with their documents by the evening of July 30. He allegedly warned that the workers would not be hired if the bribe was not paid.

After verifying the allegations, the CBI registered an FIR and laid a trap. During the operation on Thursday, the agency allegedly caught the official red-handed while accepting ₹60,000 from the complainant. Investigators said the amount was accepted at a negotiated rate of ₹12,000 per worker for engaging five contractual housekeeping workers.

The accused was produced before the competent court in Lucknow on Friday, which remanded him to judicial custody until August 13.

The CBI said the investigation is continuing to ascertain whether the accused was involved in similar cases of corruption or whether others were connected with the alleged bribery in contractual recruitment. Officials are also examining additional evidence collected during the investigation.