Pappu Yadav faces police complaint over Parliament skit on Ram Mandir donations theft

A police complaint has been lodged against Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnia Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav for his protest in the Parliament premises against the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. Yadav, alias who was joined by several INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi during the protest, staged a skit over the case. The Opposition MPs in an unusual display of protest used street theatre to protest against the alleged embezzlement of donations . (ANI)

The complaint has been filed at the Jehangirpuri Police Station in Delhi by petitioner Surya Maithil, ANI news agency reported. In his complaint, Maithil has accused Yadav of hurting religious sentiments during the Parliament protest, alleging that the demonstration had also been supported by several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“The way Pappu Yadav insulted the saffron today and the drama he staged outside Parliament, was supported by Rahul Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Awadhesh Kumar, and other MPs from the INDI alliance,” Maithil told ANI. He alleged that the Independent MP had also insulted religious symbols during his skit. “Pappu Yadav even placed the picture of Lord Ram Lalla Virajman under his feet... This has hurt the sentiments of Sanatanis,” Maithil added.

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Maithil has demanded legal action to be taken “immediately against all of them for hurting religious sentiments,” mentioning union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police Commissioner, DCP North, DCP North West, ACP Jehangirpuri, and SHO Jehangirpuri.

Pappu Yadav's street theatre skit over Ram Mandir donation case, Rahul Gandhi's cameo The Opposition MPs on Friday, in an unusual display of protest, used street theatre to protest against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The MPs staged a protest, with Yadav at the Centre, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also made a cameo during the skit.

The protest, held near the Makar Dwar steps, came as Opposition parties continued to target the Centre over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and demanded that union home minister Shah address the House over police action against students during recent protests.

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During the protest, Yadav, dressed in saffron robes and carrying a photograph of Lord Ram, played the role of a temple priest collecting donations from devotees. Several Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, took part by placing money into donation boxes kept at the protest site. As part of the symbolic performance, Yadav was seen slipping the money into his pocket instead of the donation box, portraying the Opposition's allegation that donations made at the Ram Temple were siphoned off.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders raised slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod", "Jawab tumko dena hoga" and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!", ANI reported.