'I got only five minutes': DKS says PM Modi's message more important, cuts short speech at Mysuru event

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday cut short his speech after the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru on Saturday. "We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together,” Shivakumar told PM Modi during his speech. (X/ @DKShivakumar )

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the centre, Shivakumar said he had “only five minutes” to speak, adding that PM Modi had a “very important” message.

“I have a lot of things to say, but I was given only five minutes. I don't want to waste your time. Prime Minister's message is very important for the country,” Shivakumar said. During his speech, the Karnataka CM appealed to PM Modi to extend support to the state and “work together” for its progress.