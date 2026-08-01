Amit Shah presents Lokmanya Tilak Award to NSA Ajit Doval, calls him 'fearless'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conferred the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' upon National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Pune, drawing a parallel between the "fearless" nationalist vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the modern-day security framework established by the NSA. Amit Shah cited NSA Ajit Doval's contributions to India's security and foreign policy as achievements for receiving the award. (@CMOMaharashtra/X)

Addressing the ceremony held on the 106th death anniversary of Tilak, Shah stated that Doval's contributions to India's security and foreign policy have earned him a permanent place in the nation's history. "Whenever history is written, if anyone analyses internal security and external security, then clearly, for Ajit Doval ji, a golden page will have to be kept reserved; there is no doubt about this," Shah said.

The Home Minister began his address by paying homage to Tilak, describing him as a "man of the era" who transformed the freedom struggle.

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"Tilak Maharaj gave a new direction to the freedom struggle, a new meaning; he made a great proclamation: 'Swaraj is my birthright.' No one can give Swaraj to the people of this country; this right belongs to the people of this country, and we shall achieve it. In the hearts of crores of people, he ignited the mantra of Swaraj. A man of the era, a great teacher, a fearless journalist, a thinker, a Karma Yogi, the connection of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak with the entire freedom struggle is unmatched by anyone else; he was at the very top," Shah noted.

Shah matched Tilak's historical "fearlessness" with Doval's operational excellence.

"Tilak Maharaj was a teacher, a strong advocate of national education, and a fiery journalist. How fearless a journalist can be can only be experienced by reading the articles of Kesari. As a great thinker, Tilak Maharaj worked to express the soul of India before the world," he said.

He added that Tilak initiated the Ganapati and Shivaji festivals to birth "cultural nationalism," a path he claimed the country continues to walk on today.

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Drawing a direct link to the NSA, Shah recalled his time as the Home Minister of Gujarat and how Doval's expertise proved pivotal.

"In our country, there was a serial bomb blast; I had no acquaintance with Ajit ji. Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time; he had said that this was not just a bomb blast--behind the bomb blast, the police of Gujarat must investigate the people and the blasts that have occurred across the country, and you should call Ajit Doval ji and discuss it with your officers. I remember Ajit ji had come to my house; it was afternoon, and the tips he gave resulted in Gujarat Police resolving not just the Ahmedabad bomb blast, but 13 bomb blasts across the country all at once - this was a very great achievement."

Shah emphasised that the "lack of backbone" in India's previous foreign policy has been replaced by a "backbone of steel" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the execution of NSA Doval.

"When he became Prime Minister in 2014, he made his first appointment... he appointed Ajit Doval ji as the NSA. Today, India's foreign policy has become a foreign policy with a backbone of steel; no one can deny this. We have, along with self-respect, strengthened our position in the world."

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Shah said that awards like the Lokmanya Tilak National Award serve as a source of inspiration rather than a mere "show-off."

"When such individuals are honoured, the feeling of gratitude of society towards them is discharged in a way, because those who dedicated their entire lives to society - honouring them is the responsibility of society. But along with this, living a life like such personalities also inspires many people, turning this tradition into a continuous stream. Today, the Tilak Award that has been conferred upon Ajit Doval ji, for those who live for this country, who work for this country - citizens of every field- it will become a place of great inspiration," the Home Minister asserted.