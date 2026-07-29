'Amit Shah ordered shooting of students': Rahul Gandhi's charge sparks Parliament uproar; BJP seeks proof
The BJP sought proof from Rahul Gandhi for his claims against home minister Amit Shah and asked on what basis he levelled such allegations.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his address on the ongoing debate over the new anti-paper leak bill, claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah ordered the use of force against students during the NEET protests. His remarks triggered a massive uproar in the Lower House, with the Bharatiya Janata seeking proof of his allegations from the Congress leader.
Since the protests over paper leaks began with the Cockroach Janta Party and scores of students agitating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Opposition has also levelled multiple allegations against the Narendra Modi-led government. Follow Parliament monsoon session live updates
The uproar from the Opposition's side increased after the crackdown on the protest's July 20 march to Parliament. A row over the alleged use of pellet guns, which has now been confirmed by Parliament Street police station's diary entry, also spiralled in the meantime.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "The home minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put the pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot."
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Gandhi further alleged that the use of force “can only be authorised by the home minister or the Prime Minister."
In his first mention of Shah in the speech, the Congress leader said he was "very happy" that the "so-called home minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here".
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"I saw his carcade and the HM sitting inside the car, looking, shaking," Gandhi alleged. The Congress leader further questioned Amit Shah's absence from the House, saying he is not present because "he is scared."
‘On what basis?’ asks Kiren Rijiju
Soon after, Gandhi levelled allegations against Amit Shah, stating that the home minister ordered the firing at the students during the protests.
The LoP's remarks immediately drew heavy opposition from the Treasury side, with Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju questioning the basis for Gandhi's claims.
"You are making such a wrong remark, without even thinking. How can you say this? You are the LoP. On what basis are you saying this?" asked Rijiju.
Rijiju further asked Gandhi, "Who told you this? What you said is wrong. I object, this should be expunged."
The minister further urged Rahul Gandhi to apologise, saying that such a serious allegation was a breach of his own position and privilege in the Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS; sparks ruckus
The Congress leader also took potshots at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accusing it of influencing the education system and the lessons being taught to students.
He said, "Dharmendra Pradhan never ran the education ministry. The system's soul has been captured by the RSS. The man and the organisation that run the ministry is called the RSS."
Gandhi alleged that Pradhan is just the symbol, terming RSS "the real enemy". He added, "They are the people who want you to be andhbhakts."
He also recalled a conversation with an 18-year-old student, who told him that there are three categories of people, in the context of the recent protests.
"These categories are students, the idiots and then the andhbhakts," said Gandhi, adding that "andhbhakt is a person who is absolutely convinced that another idiot is God."
He said that such people believe the universe is static and that knowledge emerged from inside them. "They are arrogant. They don't listen, they don't respect other people's truth," the LoP said.
His remarks immediately triggered objections from the government side, with Speaker Om Birla also terming the language as "unparliamentary."
Rahul Gandhi's remarks, which the Speaker termed 'unparliamentary', were later expunged from the proceedings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More