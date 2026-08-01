Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews disaster preparedness during visit to NDRF battalion in Gadarpur
During a recent visit to the NDRF battalion in Gadarpur, Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlighted the state's vulnerability to natural disasters.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion in Gadarpur and reviewed disaster preparedness, rescue infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms, while interacting with officers and personnel, according to a state government press release.
The visit took place during the chief minister's one-day tour of Gadarpur and Rudrapur. During the interaction, Dhami was briefed on the battalion's functioning, disaster management preparedness, training activities, available resources and relief and rescue operations.
According to the government press release, the chief minister said Uttarakhand is highly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical conditions, making institutions such as the NDRF crucial for protecting lives and ensuring swift response during emergencies.
Focus on strengthening disaster response
Dhami said the state government is continuously working to modernise and strengthen the disaster management system so that coordinated and timely action can be ensured during any emergency. He emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology, conducting regular training programmes and improving coordination among various agencies involved in disaster response.
He instructed officials to prioritise these areas to make relief and rescue operations more efficient and effective whenever disasters occur.
CM lauds NDRF personnel, plants sapling
The chief minister praised the courage, dedication and service of NDRF personnel, saying they continue to protect human lives with commitment even under extremely challenging circumstances. He added that the discipline, professional efficiency and sense of service demonstrated by the force serve as an inspiration.
During the visit, Dhami also planted a sapling inside the NDRF campus and appealed to people to treat environmental conservation as a collective responsibility. He urged citizens to undertake tree plantation and ensure the protection of planted saplings, stating that afforestation is not only essential for environmental conservation but also for securing the future of coming generations.
Senior NDRF officials briefed the chief minister on the battalion's operational capabilities, disaster response resources and preparedness measures, the government press release said.
State minister Pradeep Batra, MLAs Arvind Pandey, Shiv Arora and Trilok Singh Cheema, Mayor Deepak Bali, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, NDRF Commandant Santosh Kumar and other officials were present during the visit, according to the press release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More