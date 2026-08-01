Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews disaster preparedness during visit to NDRF battalion in Gadarpur

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion in Gadarpur and reviewed disaster preparedness, rescue infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms, while interacting with officers and personnel, according to a state government press release. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the need for modernized disaster management systems, regular training, and collaboration among agencies to ensure effective emergency responses, while also promoting environmental conservation through tree plantation. (HT_PRINT)

The visit took place during the chief minister's one-day tour of Gadarpur and Rudrapur. During the interaction, Dhami was briefed on the battalion's functioning, disaster management preparedness, training activities, available resources and relief and rescue operations.

According to the government press release, the chief minister said Uttarakhand is highly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical conditions, making institutions such as the NDRF crucial for protecting lives and ensuring swift response during emergencies.

Focus on strengthening disaster response Dhami said the state government is continuously working to modernise and strengthen the disaster management system so that coordinated and timely action can be ensured during any emergency. He emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology, conducting regular training programmes and improving coordination among various agencies involved in disaster response.

He instructed officials to prioritise these areas to make relief and rescue operations more efficient and effective whenever disasters occur.

CM lauds NDRF personnel, plants sapling The chief minister praised the courage, dedication and service of NDRF personnel, saying they continue to protect human lives with commitment even under extremely challenging circumstances. He added that the discipline, professional efficiency and sense of service demonstrated by the force serve as an inspiration.

During the visit, Dhami also planted a sapling inside the NDRF campus and appealed to people to treat environmental conservation as a collective responsibility. He urged citizens to undertake tree plantation and ensure the protection of planted saplings, stating that afforestation is not only essential for environmental conservation but also for securing the future of coming generations.

Senior NDRF officials briefed the chief minister on the battalion's operational capabilities, disaster response resources and preparedness measures, the government press release said.

State minister Pradeep Batra, MLAs Arvind Pandey, Shiv Arora and Trilok Singh Cheema, Mayor Deepak Bali, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, NDRF Commandant Santosh Kumar and other officials were present during the visit, according to the press release.