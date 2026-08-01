Opposition stages 'chanda chori' skit in Parliament over Ram Temple row, BJP accuses it of insulting Hindu faith

Prasad later told reporters, “A united Opposition is raising this issue… The Samajwadi Party is leading the fight because our leader Akhilesh Yadav exposed the ‘ donation theft ’. Today, the matter is being discussed across the country…and it is our responsibility to pursue it as entrusted to us by the people of Ayodhya. Ayodhya is the land of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram. If Ayodhya has been insulted, we will raise the issue with full determination. We will also raise it in Parliament and demand a discussion.”

According to people aware of the developments, the Speaker’s office is likely to meet lawmakers to discuss the enforcement of existing guidelines governing protests and demonstrations within Parliament premises so as to not create problems for MPs to exit and enter the precincts.

MPs, including Rahul Gandhi , put money inside the boxes, and Yadav, clad in saffron robes, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple. Ayodhya MP and SP leader Awdhesh Prasad, SP MP Dimple Yadav and several other Opposition lawmakers also briefly appeared in the skit.

As part of its show-and-tell protest, the Opposition kept donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps, the main entrance for lawmakers, and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav , sat with the boxes.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) escalated their protest against the alleged theft of donations, though some of their slogans also referred to the police crackdown of the July 20 march by students protesting NEET paper leaks to Parliament.

The Opposition intensified its attack over the “chanda chori” (offerings theft) at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by enacting a “skit” in the Parliament complex on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, alleging that an attempt is being made to denigrate the Hindu faith while ignoring the government’s swift action against those accused in the case.

BJP accuses Opposition of insulting Hindu faith The BJP, however, criticised the portrayal of saffron-clad saints as thieves. “It is in poor taste. The government took swift action against the accused, the entire process of donation collection has been sanitised and is being monitored… no one has been spared,” said a senior BJP lawmaker who asked not to be named.

The lawmaker added, “People of this country can see through the Opposition’s attempts to spread misinformation. They will be punished for insulting Hindu saints.”

Another BJP functionary accused the Opposition of politicising the donation theft issue and using it to disrupt Parliament proceedings.

“They wanted to use the students’ protest as an excuse to disrupt the House. When that did not work, they switched to the donation issue. The truth is that the Opposition does not want the House to function,” the functionary said.

On the use of Parliament precincts for protests that allegedly violate existing norms, an official aware of the matter said, “There are already guidelines in place for protests, but there is a likelihood of a meeting with lawmakers on how to enforce these.”

Also read: ‘Attack on Hindu society’: Poonawalla slams Rahul Gandhi over Ram Temple theft skit in Parliament

VHP condemns protest The VHP condemned the act by the Opposition, claiming the demonstration insulted Hindu religious sentiments. Several prominent seers and office-bearers associated with the Ram temple and Ayodhya’s religious institutions demanded the expulsion of the MPs involved, urging President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cancel their membership.

“By wearing the attire of a saint, they have not only insulted saints but also hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The people of the country will not forgive them. We request the Lok Sabha speaker to take the strictest possible action against them so that no one dares insult Hindu faith in this manner,” VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, according to news agency PTI.

Also read: UP govt reconstitutes SIT in Ram temple donation ‘theft’ case after Supreme Court order

Protests in Parliament under scrutiny In recent years, several demonstrations by lawmakers within Parliament premises have drawn criticism from both the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

In 2023, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked then Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the steps of Makar Dwar during a protest over the suspension of more than 140 Opposition MPs.

Dhankhar had described the incident as “shameful and unacceptable”.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked MPs not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of Parliament gates, saying such activities can “cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses”.

“Lok Sabha Speaker has directed that the building gates should remain free from any blockade. This is also essential for ensuring the safety and security of members in Parliament House,” said a person aware of the matter.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also criticised Friday’s protest. “The entire Opposition has no real connection with Lord Ram... Today, a disgraceful protest took place. Lord Ram, the saffron colour, and the Sanatan tradition were all insulted, with Pappu Yadav acting like the demon Kalnemi while the entire Opposition supported him. Although the Lok Sabha Speaker criticised the conduct in strong terms, warning them not to force him to take disciplinary action and urging them to uphold the dignity of Parliament, those involved have no regard for dignity whatsoever.”