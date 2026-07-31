JKSA urges Rahul Gandhi to raise issue regarding recruitment scams in Parliament

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday has written to the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise issues regarding the continuing recruitment scams, examination irregularities, paper leaks, tendering controversies, outsourcing concerns, and institutional failures that have plagued public recruitment in Jammu & Kashmir over the past several years. Repeated allegations of scams, corruption, manipulation, paper leaks, opaque tendering, and administrative failures have devastated the aspirations of an entire generation and weakened faith in public institutions, said the JKSA national convener. (HT Photo)

Association’s national convener, Nasir Khuehami, said these recurring controversies have severely eroded public confidence in the recruitment system, undermined the principles of fairness and merit, and shattered the aspirations of thousands of deserving candidates.

“For educated youth in J&K, government employment is not merely a career opportunity but a source of livelihood, dignity, and social security. Unfortunately, repeated allegations of scams, corruption, manipulation, paper leaks, opaque tendering, and administrative failures have devastated the aspirations of an entire generation and weakened faith in public institutions,” he said.

Stating that the aspirations of an entire generation cannot become collateral damage of administrative failures, the association urged Gandhi to raise the matter comprehensively in Parliament and seek an explanation from the Government of India regarding the repeated recruitment controversies, examination cancellations, paper leaks, and irregularities in major recruitment processes, including those for the J&K Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI), Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA), Junior Engineer (Civil), Fire & Emergency Services, and several other JKSSB examinations.

It also sought clarity on the status of the CBI investigation and departmental proceedings in the JKPSI scam, the continued non-disclosure of the High-Level Committee’s report on the Aptech tender, the action taken against officials and agencies responsible for procedural lapses, the safeguards introduced to prevent future paper leaks, and the rationale for continuing to entrust recruitment examinations to agencies that have faced serious public scrutiny.