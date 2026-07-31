One killed, at least 7 feared trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Seven to eight people are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, an official said.

Bhiwandi - Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav told PTI that a body was removed from the rubble, and an injured boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

One person was killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, officials said on Friday, adding seven to eight persons are trapped under the rubble.A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said.

The structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard "loud cracking sounds" emanating from the structure, an official said.

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Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the 'B' wing of the building caved in, he said.

A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery has been deployed at the site.